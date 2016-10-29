Beauty from Ashes

Story and Photos by Jennifer Lamer

Kevin Watters has been around the country working in construction. When family brought him to Salina, he started taking classes at Salina Area Technical College. Now? He’s teaching SAT students life skills by building houses.

The current project started when the house at 1015 E. Kirwin caught fire in the middle of a September night in 2015. Once that house was razed, the empty lot was exactly what Watters, Construction and Tech Department Head and Instructor, was looking for.

“We used to build alongside Habitat for Humanity,” Watters said. “With that, the students couldn’t get a complete learning experience. We want them to have learning with basements, and more.”

The project on Kirwin is one of two the program hopes to turn a profit on. The first, last year’s house, is on Schilling, just off Ohio. Watters hopes that enough money will be made to purchase new equipment, to keep this going.

The program lasts nine months. This year, 14 students are in the program. The students all range from 16-50 years of age.

Upon program completion, the students land jobs from starting their own business to construction management, just to name a few.

“The students are proud of their work,” Watters added. “They take that with them into life.”

In the meantime, this project is being treated as a real job sight. Each student gets a chance to take part in everything, whether it be leading, building a window frame, leveling a beam, or laying a floor.

According to Mike Strand, Advertising and Marketing Specialist at SAT, different classes at the school also participate. For instance, the Computer Aided Drafting class assisted with blueprints. The HVAC program will help. The electric work will be done by students, as well as the roofing. The only thing SAT students cannot do is the plumbing and pouring of the basement foundation. For that, work is hired out.

Appropriate City of Salina inspections will happen along the way. Projected completion date is by the end of the school year.