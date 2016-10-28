New Pets Up for Adoption at the Salina Animal Shelter

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Kiki Age 3 years Sex Female Declawed Yes Housetrained Unknown Location Cat Room

Tigger Age 2 years Sex Male Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Cat Room

Buster Age 6 years Sex Male Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Cat Room

Punkin Age 2 months Sex Male Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Petco

Princess Age 2 months Sex Female Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Petco

Toretto Breed Boxer/Mix Age 1 year Sex Male Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Court Hold Room

Rabbit Breed Rabbit Age Unknown Sex Unknown Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Ferret Cage

Ariel Breed Retriever, Labrador/Boxer Age 3 years Sex Female Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Court Hold Room

Smoochie Breed Chihuahua, Short Coat/Mix Age 7 years Sex Female Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Court Hold Room

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.