New Pets Up for Adoption at the Salina Animal Shelter

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.
|Kiki
|Age
|3 years
|Sex
|Female
|Declawed
|Yes
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|10/26/2016
|Tigger
|Age
|2 years
|Sex
|Male
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|10/17/2016
|Buster
|Age
|6 years
|Sex
|Male
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|10/22/2016
|Punkin
|Age
|2 months
|Sex
|Male
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Petco
|Intake Date
|9/22/2016
|Princess
|Age
|2 months
|Sex
|Female
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Petco
|Intake Date
|9/29/2016
|Toretto
|Breed
|Boxer/Mix
|Age
|1 year
|Sex
|Male
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|10/21/2016
|Rabbit
|Breed
|Rabbit
|Age
|Unknown
|Sex
|Unknown
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Ferret Cage
|Intake Date
|10/25/2016
|Ariel
|Breed
|Retriever, Labrador/Boxer
|Age
|3 years
|Sex
|Female
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|9/22/2016
|Smoochie
|Breed
|Chihuahua, Short Coat/Mix
|Age
|7 years
|Sex
|Female
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Court Hold Room
|Intake Date
|9/24/2016
Comments
Good and bad says
So thats it they only have 3 dogs up for adoption? I’ve been looking for a couple of months now and they never seem to have that many dogs up for adoption.
KU7679 says
The shelter usually has lots more dogs whose photos don’t get into the Post articles. Go down and check them out. It’s actually really hard to see the faces of all the dogs and not to take them home.
Lazy says
Thanks for the info but it seems pretty freaking stupid not to have a list of all the dogs they have currently at the shelter. Lord knows they have plenty of man-hours and people to get this done.
Doug Clemons says
I have to agree a friend has been down there several times and they only have a few dogs. I remember when all the kennels were full. She said that some of the people that work there go out of their way to help you but a few could care less an ignor you.