New Pets Up for Adoption at the Salina Animal Shelter

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Kiki  Kiki
Age 3 years
Sex Female
Declawed Yes
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 10/26/2016

 

Tigger  Tigger
Age 2 years
Sex Male
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 10/17/2016

 

Buster  Buster
Age 6 years
Sex Male
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 10/22/2016

 

Punkin Punkin
Age 2 months
Sex Male
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 9/22/2016

 

Princess Princess
Age 2 months
Sex Female
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 9/29/2016

 

Toretto Toretto
Breed Boxer/Mix
Age 1 year
Sex Male
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 10/21/2016

 

Rabbit Rabbit
Breed Rabbit
Age Unknown
Sex Unknown
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Ferret Cage
Intake Date 10/25/2016

 

Ariel Ariel
Breed Retriever, Labrador/Boxer
Age 3 years
Sex Female
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 9/22/2016

 

Smoochie Smoochie
Breed Chihuahua, Short Coat/Mix
Age 7 years
Sex Female
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 9/24/2016

Comments

  1. So thats it they only have 3 dogs up for adoption? I’ve been looking for a couple of months now and they never seem to have that many dogs up for adoption.

    • The shelter usually has lots more dogs whose photos don’t get into the Post articles. Go down and check them out. It’s actually really hard to see the faces of all the dogs and not to take them home.

      • Thanks for the info but it seems pretty freaking stupid not to have a list of all the dogs they have currently at the shelter. Lord knows they have plenty of man-hours and people to get this done.

        • I have to agree a friend has been down there several times and they only have a few dogs. I remember when all the kennels were full. She said that some of the people that work there go out of their way to help you but a few could care less an ignor you.

