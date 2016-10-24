The Salina Post

Man Accused of Stealing Cash from Former Employer

Xavier Allen

Xavier Allen

A Salina man was arrested Friday after being accused of stealing from his former employer.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney said Xavier Allen, 20, is alleged to have taken a total of $1,194.85 from cash registers at Walmart, 2900 S. 9th, while he was working.

The thefts occurred between September 27th and October 19th.

Allen was booked into the Saline County Jail on a requested charge of felony theft, according to Sweeney.

