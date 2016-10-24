A Salina man was arrested Friday after being accused of stealing from his former employer.
Police Captain Mike Sweeney said Xavier Allen, 20, is alleged to have taken a total of $1,194.85 from cash registers at Walmart, 2900 S. 9th, while he was working.
The thefts occurred between September 27th and October 19th.
Allen was booked into the Saline County Jail on a requested charge of felony theft, according to Sweeney.
Comments
AbItCrAzE says
Duhhh … what an idiot.
police state says
Apparently wasn’t aware they actually count drawers there.
jerseyboy says
Sounds like Hillary and Bill when they left the White House but they did not get arrested.
police state says
Okay that brings up a new question. Was he selling Walmart classified information to Target across the street? I demand an investigation.
Jermaine gibbs says
That kid is a genius literally. Check his test scores… some times to help your family you’ve gotta do what u have too… it’s hard to understand if the shoes don’t fit.