Obituaries – October 20, 2016

Juliana “Julie” M. Bell, age 56, died Wed., Oct. 19, 2016, at Centennial Homestead Nursing Home, Washington, KS. Julie was born on April 7, 1960, in Fairbury, NE, to John H. & Bernadette A. (Reedy) L’Ecuyer.

Julie graduated from North Central High School, Morrowville, KS. She married James “Jim” Bell on Sept. 15, 1990 at Concordia, KS. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2015. Julie was a long time cook at the Thunderbird Restaurant in Concordia. She later was a manager at the Wood Oil gas station and for the past 15 years, she worked at Scott Specialties in Concordia. Julie was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ladies of the Moose Lodge #1428 and was always supporting her husband, Jim in his activities and community involvement. Julie always had a fun loving spirit and wit that kept everyone on their toes. Jim & Julie were a friendly, jovial and outgoing couple that always tried to make the world a little better place.

She is survived by her mother, Bernadette L’Ecuyer, Washington; brothers, Reginald L’Ecuyer, Colwich; Francis “Shorty” L’Ecuyer (Christine), Haddam; Daniel L’Ecuyer (Deanna), Morrowville; & Mark L’Ecuyer (Renee), Columbia, SC; sisters, Margaret L’Ecuyer, Beatrice, NE; Christina L’Ecuyer, Washington; Paula L’Ecuyer, London, England; Susan L’Ecuyer, Bujumbura, Burundi, Africa; & Victoria L’Ecuyer, Wamego; sister-in-law, Lesta Feldkamp (Mark), Overland Park; and a host of family & friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Bell; her father; brother, Michael L’Ecuyer & sister, Monica Dusin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Mon., October 24, 2016, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-8 PM with a Vigil Service & Altar Society Rosary at 5 pm on Sun., Oct. 23, 2016, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

WILSEY – Betty Jo Markley, age 81, passed away October 19, 2016, at the Morris County Hospital, Council Grove, Kansas. She was born June 3, 1935, at White City, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Polly (Warden) Spiker. She was a graduate of Wilsey High School. On February 20, 1966, she was united in marriage to William R. Markley. She was a homemaker and had also worked as the dietary director at the nursing home. She was a member of the Wilsey Christian Church. She was preceded in death by a son Mike Albin; and her siblings: Pete Spiker, Dorothy Filkin and Mildred Filkin. She is survived by her husband Bill Markley of Wilsey; her children: Sheryl Albin of Alma; Steve Albin of Olathe; Jeff Albin and wife Joyce of Aurora, Colorado; and Julie Brock of Wilsey; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Wilsey Christian Church, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 137 N Union, Council Grove, KS, 66846. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Ruth E. Mueller, 95, of Linn, KS, died Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Linn. Rev. David Gruoner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, west of Linn.

Survivors include her children, Alice (Roger) Helms, Robert (Karen) Mueller, Ralph (Connie) Mueller, and Donald Mueller; brother, Marvin Stuenkel; sisters, Cecilia Dahm, LaVera Helms, and Lula Stuenkel; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.

Rolo S. Ewers, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 3, 2016 at Sheridan County Health Complex in Hoxie, Kansas at the age of 90. One of six children, he was born in Tasco, Kansas on August 24, 1926 to the late Rolo S. and Mary Louise (Carter) Ewers. He graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, Arizona, and seven days after his 17th birthday, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving as one of the youngest radar men at the time. On December 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Hobbs in Glendale, Arizona. Together, they raised their family of six children.

Even before the Navy, Rolo worked in construction, a trade he carried on for many years. He was an outstanding tennis player, gymnast, and diver. He enjoyed racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah and flying airplanes. Rolo never knew a stranger. Family and friends alike, remember his storytelling and silly jingles he insisted on sharing with everyone. He had the ability to make you smile and brighten your day no matter what.

Rolo is survived by his wife Patricia of the home, Hoxie; sons Randy Ewers and wife Karen of Phoenix, AZ, and Bruce Ewers and wife Shannon of Hoxie; daughters Cynthia Nielsen and husband Merlin of Goodyear, AZ, Sheri Ewers of Goodyear, AZ, Tina Miller and husband Paul of Carrollton, GA, and Laurie Farber and husband Rob of Hoxie; sister Delina Whithworth; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, and three sisters.

A private family inurnment will be held Monday, October 24, 2016, 10:00 A.M., at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in WaKeeney. Family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00pm on Monday, October 24, 2016 at the Hoxie 4-H Building. Memorials are suggested to the Rolo S. Ewers Jr. Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, P.O. Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Rolo’s most cherished time was always spent with his loving wife and family. In honor of his memory, the family asks you to take a moment to hug your children, grandchildren, friends, or neighbors. Pause for a few minutes, or an hour, or a day to laugh and share a meal, a walk, or just sitting and visiting. After all, time waits for no one…