Police Investigating Possible Arson

Salina Police are investigating a possible arson at a central Salina apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were called to an apartment house owned by Prime Property at 240 S. 8th at about 4 p.m., after a tenant in the complex noticed smoke coming from a vacant apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, it was discovered that a shower curtain had been placed over the stove and a burner had been turned on to start a fire.

Sweeney said the stove, kitchen cabinets and the curtain all suffered damaged as a result of the fire.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and no arrests have been made.

Total damage from the fire has been estimated at $810, according to Sweeney.