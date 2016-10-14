Horsethief Canyon, Eagle Point and Buzzard Bay. You may have heard of these places and know they’re connected with Kanopolis State Park. But what about all the things you don’t know about the park? Come prepared to be surprised by this engaging presentation, Thursday, October 20 at Room 229, Peters Science Hall, Kansas Wesleyan University. Wendy Bowles will introduce you to things about this park that you might not expect to find in Kansas.

Wendy has been a conservation worker for Kanopolis State Park for the past 26 years. She’s developed the trail system and maps for the park and says she learns something new every day about the area. She’s a graduate of Colorado State University with a BS in Wildlife Biology.

Event: Kanopolis State Park … Something Unexpected

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2016

Time: 7 p.m. meet and greet, 7:30 p.m. presentation

Location: Kansas Wesleyan University, Peters Science Hall, Room 229

Admission: FREE

Contact: Doug Rudick, 785-376-9082, ddrudick@hotmail.com.