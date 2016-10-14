SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas woman was sentenced on Thursday for child sex crimes.

Former foster care worker Bridget Martinez, 32, Bel Aire, was sentenced to three years of probation for having sex with a 16-year-old foster child while a worker-volunteer in authority at a foster home, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The crime occurred in May of 2016. Martinez was employed as a Family Support Worker with Saint Francis Community Services of Salina.

In a statement from the organization on Thursday night, they placed Martinez on administrative leave immediately upon learning of her arrest.

Her employment with Saint Francis Community Services ended July 8, according to the organization.

Prosecutors say Martinez admitted during questioning to having sex with the boy three times. The teen confirmed the relationship.

She could go to prison for two years and eight months if she fails to follow the terms of her release.

In Kansas, the age of consent is 16, but for people in some professions, sexual relations remain illegal beyond that age.