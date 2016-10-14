SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas woman was sentenced on Thursday for child sex crimes.
Former foster care worker Bridget Martinez, 32, Bel Aire, was sentenced to three years of probation for having sex with a 16-year-old foster child while a worker-volunteer in authority at a foster home, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
The crime occurred in May of 2016. Martinez was employed as a Family Support Worker with Saint Francis Community Services of Salina.
In a statement from the organization on Thursday night, they placed Martinez on administrative leave immediately upon learning of her arrest.
Her employment with Saint Francis Community Services ended July 8, according to the organization.
Prosecutors say Martinez admitted during questioning to having sex with the boy three times. The teen confirmed the relationship.
She could go to prison for two years and eight months if she fails to follow the terms of her release.
In Kansas, the age of consent is 16, but for people in some professions, sexual relations remain illegal beyond that age.
Comments
Lowrigs says
So what is the sentence?
skydvrboy says
“She could go to prison for two years and eight months if she fails to follow the terms of her release.” = Probation
SMDHsalina74 says
SICK SICK woment
cloudcoks says
So sad when people in authority or leadership cannot be trusted. What will her future hold?
Stan Smith says
Umm.……I think she already ………never mind.
jerseyboy says
Another Hillary does her own thing and cannot be trusted.
Nohelp says
Probation. good thing she didn’t have any drugs on her or she’d of done some real time
ksgurl says
Yet another reason to end privatised foster care. WTG St. Francis! Y’all know how to pick ’em!
Uncle1988 says
Good Evening,
I am writing this comment in hopes of helping my nephews avoid living/ having contact with their SEX OFFENDER mother, an ex-employee of Youthville. I am sure you are aware who she is. Her name is Bridgett Martinez my former sister in law.
Bridgett was an employee who not only committed a very disturbing crime but used her position of power to seduce and start a very illegal sexual relationship with her foster son Malcolm. All while still having her own young children in her home.
Bridgett was only given minimal probation even though given her position, she should have been dealt with a harsher sentence. As she should have been held to a high standard then normal public. When Bridgett’s criminal case was starting my brother her soon to be ex-husband showed video and documents supporting that Bridgett was still continuing a relationship with the under age minor. As well as a former co-worker of hers showed proof of the illegal and disturbing relationship. Yet, the District Attorney and Judge did not take all the documents/ undeniable proof into consideration while deliberating her sentence. I believe as a favor or a cover up for her former employer, so that they are not looked down upon on why Bridgett was not exposed sooner. Which may lead to showing others within her organization are committing illegal acts.
Bridgett is now on probation and is a registered sex offender and still continuing a relationship with her victim. She is not only VIOLATING her probation by having contact with her victim but is also having contact with a child under the age of 18. You can locate her probation agreement by obtaining her case file 16CR1571.
We have video footage showing Bridgett Martinez leaving Malcolm’s residence on Jan 26th 2017 while not only did police witness as well, but allowed her to leave without investigating more.
I am reaching out to ANYONE who will help. My former sister in law still is continuing an unnatural and illegal relationship with a minor, while still being able to have visitations with her young children. THE DA, JUDGE, PROBATION OFFICE, WILL NOT LISTEN! I am truly worried if she is not placed in prison to receive mental help or consoling she will continue this unhealthy obsession. I am deeply worried she may try to violate/ sexually abuse her OWN CHILDREN, my nephews, if not put away.
Please help our family!
Thank you