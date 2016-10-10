The Salina Post

Long McArthur Ford’s Live From The Lot A Success

by 9 Comments

Long McArthur Ford’s 6th Annual Live From The Lot was a resounding success.

The event featured country duo LoCash along with Kansas’ own Logan Mize. All proceeds from the event were donated to Circles of the Heartland, a charitable organization that assists families and individuals out of poverty.

More than 4,000 attended Sunday night’s concert, the sixth to be held at Long McArthur Ford, which in past years has featured artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann and Joe Diffie.

This years event featured many food booths as well as a meet and greet. Along with 99KG, Crown Distributors and First Bank Kansas sponsored this year’s event.

LoCash, the featured artist at this year’s concert, will also be featured live in studio this Tuesday morning on The Bobby Bones Show exclusively on 99KG #1 For New Country!

Photos from Live From The Lot Courtesy of Jeree Hughbanks (click to enlarge):

Comments

  1. I’m glad this was a success. However, we get up to go to work at 3AM and this kept us up. Maybe they could have this on a Friday or Saturday night. We are not all 21!

    • Some people would complain if you hung them with a brand new rope. There aren’t any houses within a half mile of their lot, quit complaining. It was a fun event for a good cause and I’m thankful they held it !

  2. We are a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with helpful information to work on. You have performed a formidable process and our whole community might be grateful to you.

