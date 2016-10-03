Harlem Globetrotters Returning to Salina

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, will bring their spectacular show back to the Salina Bicentennial Center on Thursday, January 26th at 7 p.m. during their 2017 World Tour.

The Globetrotters recently wrapped a busy 90th year tour, during which they named Pope Francis the ninth Honorary Harlem Globetrotter in team history, walked the runway at New York Fashion week, launched the Great Assist initiative alongside Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts – whom the team named also named an honorary Harlem Globetrotter – pledging to spread 100 million smiles over the next 10 years, broke seven Guinness World Records and remixed the team’s legendary theme song, “Sweet Georgia Brown,” with the help of Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter Teddy Riley.

During their 2017 World Tour, the famed team will feature a star-studded roster that includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister and Ace Jackson*– the Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Tickets start at $23.50 and are available for presale at harlemglobetrotters.com starting October 17th and on sale at bicentennialcenter.com, the Bicentennial Center box office at 800 The Midway, or by phone at 888-826-SHOW starting November 1st. Information on group and scout tickets can also be found at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters will tip off their 2017 World Tour on Dec. 26th and bring their unrivalled family entertainment to over 250 cities in 48 states across North America.