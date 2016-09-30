A Salina woman injured in a four car accident in August has died of her injuries.
Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said his agency was notified that 53-year-old Diana Boos passed away early Thursday morning at a Wichita hospital.
Boos was injured in the accident which occurred just after 12 p.m. on August 22nd at the intersection of Ohio Street and Republic Avenue.
Police say Boos was westbound in her 2002 Pontiac G6 on Republic Avenue and appeared to be turning left onto Ohio Street, when she was struck by a northbound Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Hunter Burns of Salina. Witnesses say Burns was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light, causing the collision.
The force of the collision sent the two vehicles across the intersection and into the the southbound lanes of Ohio. Burns’ vehicle struck a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by 41-year-old Dedra Jackson of Salina, and Boos’ vehicle collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by 47-year-old Charles Peters of Lindsborg. Both Jackson and Peters were stopped at the red light at the time of the crash.
Boos was pinned inside her car and had to be extricated. She was taken to Salina Regional Health Center and later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Peters, and a passenger in Boos’ car, were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.
Police received reports of a green Ford Mustang racing a white pickup in the areas of Ohio and Cloud Streets and Ohio and Albert Streets just minutes before the crash occurred. Witnesses to the accident reported seeing another vehicle driving at a high rate of speed along side Burns’ Mustang just prior to the crash, but that vehicle did not stop.
Feldman said Friday that his department is in discussions with the Saline County Attorney’s Office regarding whether possible charges will be filed in relation to the accident.
Comments
unsure says
The fact that there has to be discussion…… This kid is wreckless and should be charged with something… The last article stated he was even cited for running the light or wreckless driving or even racing…. This lady has died, it wasn’t a regular collision, shouldn’t there be some consequence?!?
idiots says
He wasn’t even racing… this was an 18 year-old driving like an idiot. The white pickup truck he was supposedly racing, was trying to get away from him. Stop trying to bring innocent people into this.
idiots says
May I add the 18 year old was high when all this went down?
Haley says
More like on xanax
unamused says
That’s still “high”.
Mr.Jon_Dough says
This just shows salina will do what it wants… some people they will chargefelonies every time t he y breathe but this kid catch a body no charge.. a homeless man hits a 16 misdemeanor… ain’t no justice it’s just us
Confused says
File charges!
Honest says
Things happen. You weren’t their you don’t know the story. Stop coming to conclusion. Yeah he didn’t stop at the red light and might have been driving fast but you don’t know what was happening at the time of the accident. Yes it is sad. But don’t make this kid feel worse than he probably already does. Grow up.
Aaron says
Do don’t destroy three cars by ‘not stopping’ and ‘maybe driving fast’
Cheri says
This woman used to be my neighbor. Her family will never be “doing okay.” And while I hope the driver feels very badly indeed and so does his family, they will never feel as badly as her family does, and will continue to, feel. In Kansas, killing a human being unintentionally or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life is second degree murder. If charged and convicted of second degree murder he would serve 109 to 493 months in prison, depending on prior criminal history. The time for someone to grow up was before he went careening down the street and through a red light at a high speed. No doubt he’s going to get plenty of time to grow up now.
police state says
Tired of reading stories like this. I hope justice gets served.
Sayitisntso says
The driver, no matter what his age, killed an innocent person. What if that was your relative he had killed? Would you really just say “Oh, things happen”? The driver had the opportunity to make the correct choices while driving that day, and didn’t, he should have to face the consequences of his actions.
Citizen says
I used to work at the same place this kid worked, there was several times that he came flying around the corner of the building at excessive speeds and nearly hit myself or other employees walking out or in vehicles. He has no regard for anyone but himself. Yes I’m sure he feels bad now, god knows he better. But that doeant do any good now does it? Prosecute him do not cut him a break teach him that his bad choices have consequences that he can not run away from.
Honest says
Okay and I get that and I’m sure he is. But you guys commenting on this and talking crap on him for it isn’t gonna make things Better. It is sad and I pray that her family is doing okay. But you also have to think about him and his family and what they’re going through too. It may not be as bad but it’s hard on everyone.
Irony says
Ms Boos was an amazing person and I am sad to learn of her passing. I know the kid was young and made a foolish decision but he should face the consequences of his actions. Just being sorry doesn’t cut it in situations like this. He will get a 2nd chance at life, she will not.
Honest says
I completely agree he should have to face the consequences. But I’m just saying people sitting here commenting and being hateful towards him isn’t going to make things better or change. I’m not saying he was right or should get away with it. But people need to stop.
Stan Smith says
Hope this idiot learns that life is not Grand Theft Auto and real crap happens , and now hopefully he will face a real judge and real jury
Well... says
This is so sad! Here’s a lady just doing her job and is struck and killed. I feel bad for her daughter and grandchildren. There are consequences for your actions and this 18 year old should be held accountable. Not only that, but he gets to carry this burden the rest of his life. IMO his parents should’ve known that he wasn’t responsible enough to drive the car he was driving. Having said that, this kid is 18 and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law… RIP Diana!
cloudcoks says
We have all done stupid stuff and gotten away with it. Nevertheless, there are consequences for our actions one way or another. So many lives damaged by this one. Prayers for this lady and her family. This young man will have to face this for the rest of his life.
From the Civilized World says
Oh look, Salinans getting in other people’s business, talking bad about someone they don’t know, passing judgement on an incident that they weren’t involved. What a shock.
You all live in a little box, ignorant of the actual world that goes on around you. But it’s okay, keep your blinders on, ridicule fellow citizens 30 years younger than you, and stay in everyone’s business. It keeps you happy, it keeps you ignorant, and it keeps in your little box and away from the intelligent people of the world. Perspective, something all Kansans lack and could so desperately use.
jimbopeep says
Look who is calling the kettle black.
police state says
How can you say Kansans are a hive mind? Everyone thinks differently. Wouldn’t you say making generalizations about people based on their geological location is pretty retarded? Go find some perspective of your own and get out of your conceited box. You might be right about how all these haters dont know what really happened, but honestly you have no fvcking clue yourself so shut up.
JustAnotherEveryDayCitizen says
My response goes to “From the Civilized World” .. are you frickin’ serious ??? Do you actually think this has an thing at all do with people living in a box with blinders on ?? Having a drivers license in this state, or any other in the great nation, is a PRIVILEGE nor a guarantee. Those who hold a license take a test and are granted that PRIVILEGE once they learn the driving laws. This young BOY acted wrecklessly! Not anywhere in MY drivers ed class did I learn about racing down a busy street !! YOU are the one living in a box, or under a rock, or in the cabbage patch if your driving laws say it’s ok to drive wrecklessly and put other INNOCENT people at risk. Has absolutely nothing to do with living in kansas or salina or anywhere else
.. it IS all about decisions and the consequences to your action. This innocent lady wa driving down the road … nothing more and nothing else … the KID was being a wreckless idiot ! If that is okay in your world, in your box under a rock, then stop at a red light and let the next idiot run into you. You belong with the kid … in jail for murder because essentially that’s what this kid did. .. murder someone ! Enuf said …
Angie Wentworth-McClain says
I would be outraged if charges were not filed.
jerseyboy says
We were just talking about this the other day. How the police took him into custody and then let him walk out the police station once his dad got there. Then nothing was ever said by police or media. Just like the case a few years ago when the old lady killed a guy while making an illegal U-turn on E. Crawford. Till this day nothing more was ever said or charges filed. Now let’s see what happens here.
wasnt there says
Seems like accelerating through red lights and other recklessl driving is a way of life in this town. I wasn’t there but I’m sure he driving a new mustang he probably not the safest driver, not that all people who drive those cars are unsafe. He definitely needs be charged with 2nd degree manslaughter or something since it does seem he (chose) to be wreckless and caused death to one and injuries and financial burden to others.
unamused says
So sad. Just last week I was wondering how she was. SMH My condolences to her family.
As for the moron who caused the wreck, I hope the powers that be do the right thing and punish him to the full extent of the law.
That car was seen speeding all around town prior to this accident. And witness commented, the day of, that he was racing and driving recklessly.
His choices led to this woman’s death! That, I think, is indisputable.
Commish says
No word from our police chief on this or most other topics.
Dave Dillard says
18 years old and looking at manslaughter charges for being an idiot. It really is too bad but I sure hope he gets stuck with a decent amount of time.
Lunchables says
PD is on the take, if they let this kid walk expect repercussions. We just let people walk now? Cause you & I would still be in jail.
sad individual says
cant wait to see the civil lawsuits filed against the family of the 18/y/o who were well aware their son loved to show off by racing …..but no amount of money can bring back the love and joy diana showed to everyone who knew her personally
John Doe says
lol
annoyed says
How is it a white boy gets away with this, but a poc like myself walked on train tracks and gets arrested?
Miss Sis says
I am curious to know if the nice car this 18 year old was driving was a graduation gift? I would think a young man that had to earn the nice car himself, would take better care of it than to drag race down a busy street. We hear cars or a car racing full speed down Marymount late at night, sometimes not so late and a few times in the afternoon. It’s real scary.
Sensemaker says
Those are probably the losers on crotch rockets.
Hillary for Prez says
All you people saying he should be punished.
Did he have intent? Did he get up that morning and tell himself that he intended to do harm to someone else?
What he did was wreckless and dangerous to the security of so many innocent people. But so long as he didn’t have intent, there was no crime that any self respecting attorney would try to prosecute..
Don’t believe me? Ask FBI Director James Comey!
Sensemaker says
So if one murders someone with an assault rifle, but didn’t wake up that morning telling himself that he intended to do harm to someone else, it’s okay? No. He won’t be charged with murder, but yes he damn well should be charged with manslaughter. Certainly he didn’t intend to, he was just 10 feet tall and bulletproof and thought this kind of thing would never happen to him.