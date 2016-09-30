A Salina woman injured in a four car accident in August has died of her injuries.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said his agency was notified that 53-year-old Diana Boos passed away early Thursday morning at a Wichita hospital.

Boos was injured in the accident which occurred just after 12 p.m. on August 22nd at the intersection of Ohio Street and Republic Avenue.

Police say Boos was westbound in her 2002 Pontiac G6 on Republic Avenue and appeared to be turning left onto Ohio Street, when she was struck by a northbound Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Hunter Burns of Salina. Witnesses say Burns was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light, causing the collision.

The force of the collision sent the two vehicles across the intersection and into the the southbound lanes of Ohio. Burns’ vehicle struck a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by 41-year-old Dedra Jackson of Salina, and Boos’ vehicle collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by 47-year-old Charles Peters of Lindsborg. Both Jackson and Peters were stopped at the red light at the time of the crash.

Boos was pinned inside her car and had to be extricated. She was taken to Salina Regional Health Center and later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Peters, and a passenger in Boos’ car, were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.

Police received reports of a green Ford Mustang racing a white pickup in the areas of Ohio and Cloud Streets and Ohio and Albert Streets just minutes before the crash occurred. Witnesses to the accident reported seeing another vehicle driving at a high rate of speed along side Burns’ Mustang just prior to the crash, but that vehicle did not stop.

Feldman said Friday that his department is in discussions with the Saline County Attorney’s Office regarding whether possible charges will be filed in relation to the accident.