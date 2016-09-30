11th Annual Guns & Hoses This Sunday

The 11th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity event is set to take place this Sunday, October 2nd at 1 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex at Kansas Wesleyan University.

This year, two families have been selected for the 2016 Guns vs Hoses charity flag football event. Jadea Bunville is 8 months old and has 9pminus Syndrome, a terminal deletion of the p portion of one of the 9th chromosomes. She is missing 40 genes from the deletion. The size of the deletion often determines how the 9p Deletion Syndrome presents in an individual affected by the genetic abnormality; the larger the deletion, the more pronounced the symptoms are and vice versa. Trigonocephaly (keel-shaped forehead caused by premature fusing of metopic suture) or minor ridge on forehead. Trigonocephaly is a common feature among individuals with 9p Deletions. For mild cases with a metopic ridge, no treatment is usually necessary. For moderate to severe trigonocephaly, physicians monitor neurological symptoms to determine if surgical intervention is necessary. Some children will undergo helmet therapy to reshape skull. Other defects include seizures, cardiac defects, frequent infections and kidney reflux. Jadea has already had a couple of surgeries and the medical bills are piling up. Cliff 27 years old, Neika 26 years old, and big brother Kyeson 6 years old all adore Miss Jadea.

Andy Tran is 7 years old and is battling leukemia for the second time. He was diagnosed in December of 2011, was in remission in the fall of 2015 and just learned in March of 2016 his leukemia has returned. Ashley 27 years old and 3 siblings Noah 9 years old, Sophie 5 years old and Phoebe 3 years old love their superhero. Andy sings, dances and loves firefighters, EMT’s and police officers.

A life-threatening or rare medical condition is not only physically, emotionally and spiritually overwhelming, but it’s also financially devastating – even to those with medical insurance. When a child experiences a devastating illness, it can make us feel helpless. The community is encouraged to participate and support our local heroes raising money for a good cause. Our goal is to create a successful fundraiser and allow these kids to forget about being sick and just be a kid and have fun! Salina Guns and Hoses is committed to making a difference in the lives of children and helping to strengthen and empower them while battling a life-threatening or rare medical condition.

This year the football game will be held on Sunday October 2nd at 1 p.m. at Kansas Wesleyan! If you didn’t get a chance to come out last year, the venue is absolutely gorgeous! Chapman’s Takeaway will be providing the food this year, with a portion of the proceeds being donated back to Salina Guns & Hoses. I’m sure a lot of you have had the opportunity to have their food, as they like to set up directly across the street from the City/County Building on Ash St. Bounce-A-Roo’s will have a bounce house for the kids, and face painting will also be availablle again. Prestige School of Dance will be putting on a dance clinic a couple hours before the game for anyone who would like to have their kids learn a dance for the half time performance. For more details you can visit the Salina Guns & Hoses Facebook page or the Prestige’s Facebook page.

There will be 3 charity raffles again this year. The Appliance Center is back as a huge sponsor again and they have put together The Ultimate Football Package! Some lucky winner will take home a 55” 4K ultra high-def TV PLUS a Green Mountain Davy Crocket grill.

Wilson Security and Firearms is back with a BIG TIME gun giveaway and they have a very nice Smith & Wesson giveaway with a Smith & Wesson M&P handgun and a Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle.

The third raffle item is another awesome chair graciously donated by Vidricksen Distributing. Last year the Budweiser baseball chair was a huge success, but I have a feeling that this Bud Light football chair may do even better! A must have for any man cave!

Raffle tickets are available for each of the raffles at any of the following locations: Wilson Security & Firearms, 750 Duvall, The Appliance Center, 213 S. Broadway, and State Farm-Clay Walter Agency, 2075 S. Ohio. You will not need to be present to win on October 2nd. Also, there will be another very nice silent auction as well with some great, great items donated. As October 2nd draws nearer, some of the items in the auction will be added to the Guns & Hoses Facebook page.

T-shirts area also available this year! There are 3 color options available this year. Support the fire department with a red shirt; support law enforcement with blue or support BOTH with gray! The shirts this year are a nice, soft, ringspun cotton – different from the previous 2 years when the shirts were a 50/50 blend. Nearly 280 shirts were sold last year. The t-shirt sales have been the largest single fundraiser the past 2 years. You can order your shirt online by clicking here or via email at saso1192@yahoo.com.

Shipping is available or local pick-up will be available on Friday September 30th. There will be a limited number of shirts/colors/sizes the day of the game, but to be sure you get the size you need, order online or through me. The price of the shirts the same as the last 2 years – only $15 (larger sizes will be a couple dollars more). Sizes will range from Youth Medium thru 5XL.

And lastly, tune into 99KG for everything Guns & Hoses with Shane McClintock! KG Party Pit and backstage passes to the Long McArthur Live from the Lot with LoCash will be given away at this year’s Guns & Hoses event as well!

For additional information, contact Mike Ascher by phone at 785-822-8557 or by email at saso1192@yahoo.com.