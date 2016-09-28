The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Fire Damages Salina Business

by 1 Comment

FireA fire caused damage to a business just south of Salina Tuesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan said a 5-gallon bucket of solvent fell to the floor and sparked a fire at the Advance Auto Distribution Center, 3633 S. 9th St, just before 4 p.m.

The bucket fell from a pallet while being transported on a forklift in the north portion of the building.

Soldan said the business had fire and smoke damage, as well as water damage from the warehouse’s fire suppression system, which had activated.

The warehouse was temporarily shut down and employees were evacuated as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries and damage estimates were not immediately available, according to Soldan.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *