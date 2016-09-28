A fire caused damage to a business just south of Salina Tuesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan said a 5-gallon bucket of solvent fell to the floor and sparked a fire at the Advance Auto Distribution Center, 3633 S. 9th St, just before 4 p.m.

The bucket fell from a pallet while being transported on a forklift in the north portion of the building.

Soldan said the business had fire and smoke damage, as well as water damage from the warehouse’s fire suppression system, which had activated.

The warehouse was temporarily shut down and employees were evacuated as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries and damage estimates were not immediately available, according to Soldan.