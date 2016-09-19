Police have arrested a Salina man in connection with an attempted murder and domestic battery.
Captain Mike Sweeney said 36-year-old Brian Luebbert was arrested Friday following an investigation into an incident that occurred two days earlier.
Luebbert allegedly attempted to strangle a woman in her 30’s after an argument on September 14th. She said he punched and kicked her before he forced her into a bathroom, and would not allow her to leave.
Sweeney said Luebbert also threatened to kill the woman several times before she was finally able to escape to a neighbor’s home and contact police. By the time officers arrived, Lubbert had fled the area.
Officers located and arrested Luebbert at his home on Friday afternoon.
He now faces several charges including attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, criminal threats, criminal damage to property, stalking, robbery, criminal trespassing and violation of a protection order, according to Sweeney.
Comments
police state says
This guy again. He’s always being arrested. I have read about his stupidity in the news countless times and he has his mugshot on the booking activity so often that I could veru well recognize this guy on street. Put ’em away boys.
naming the deed says
He is one of those guys who end up killing some woman, get 5 years, get back out and kill again. same old story.
T. Adams says
And Heidi keeps going back to him.. Great mom to their kids. Throw them both in prison.
A. Friend says
Actually, Heidi had left him months before this happened. He broke in and attacked her. So get your facts straight before you post crap like this.
Me, Myself, and I says
This guy has always been trouble.
elixeroflife says
he cleaned up his act for a short period and was actually doing pretty good, then he relapsed and fell hard.