Police have arrested a Salina man in connection with an attempted murder and domestic battery.

Captain Mike Sweeney said 36-year-old Brian Luebbert was arrested Friday following an investigation into an incident that occurred two days earlier.

Luebbert allegedly attempted to strangle a woman in her 30’s after an argument on September 14th. She said he punched and kicked her before he forced her into a bathroom, and would not allow her to leave.

Sweeney said Luebbert also threatened to kill the woman several times before she was finally able to escape to a neighbor’s home and contact police. By the time officers arrived, Lubbert had fled the area.

Officers located and arrested Luebbert at his home on Friday afternoon.

He now faces several charges including attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, criminal threats, criminal damage to property, stalking, robbery, criminal trespassing and violation of a protection order, according to Sweeney.