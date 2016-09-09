Foxworthy/Cable Guy: Tickets on Sale NOW!

Get your tickets NOW for the Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy “We’ve Been Thinking” tour coming to the Salina Bicentennial Center!
The show is Friday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale NOW!
Tickets are available at the Bicentennial Center box office at 800 The Midway, online at BicentennialCenter.com or by phone at 888-826-SHOW.
Comments
Stan Smith says
Sooooooooo, how many times can we hear re-hashed red neck jokes? “Got-r-done” ha,ha, ha,ha,ha,ha,ha,h a, h a. Not really ; )
Brian no need to be anonymous says
It stinks that ticket prices are so high. I think if they cut ticket prices in half they could fill twice as many seats and still make as much money.
jerseyboy says
Seems no one complains about the Siegel downtown. So why the bi center?
