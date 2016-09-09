Foxworthy/Cable Guy: Tickets on Sale NOW!

The Salina Post

jefflarry07_99kgGet your tickets NOW for the Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy “We’ve Been Thinking” tour coming to the Salina Bicentennial Center!

The show is Friday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale NOW!

Tickets are available at the Bicentennial Center box office at 800 The Midway, online at BicentennialCenter.com or by phone at 888-826-SHOW.

Comments

  1. Sooooooooo, how many times can we hear re-hashed red neck jokes? “Got-r-done” ha,ha, ha,ha,ha,ha,ha,h a, h a. Not really ; )

    Reply

  2. It stinks that ticket prices are so high. I think if they cut ticket prices in half they could fill twice as many seats and still make as much money.

    Reply

