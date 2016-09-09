Foxworthy/Cable Guy: Tickets on Sale NOW!

Get your tickets NOW for the Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy “We’ve Been Thinking” tour coming to the Salina Bicentennial Center!

The show is Friday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale NOW!

Tickets are available at the Bicentennial Center box office at 800 The Midway, online at BicentennialCenter.com or by phone at 888-826-SHOW.