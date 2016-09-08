WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman accused of giving her former boyfriend guns that he used in a shooting at a Kansas lawn equipment factory has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Sarah Jo Hopkins of Newton acknowledged in court Thursday that she didn’t alert authorities that a convicted felon unlawfully possessed firearms.

Prosecutors say Hopkins gave a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun to Cedric Ford, who used those weapons in February in a shooting at the Excel Industries plant in Hesston. Four people, including Ford, were killed and 14 others were injured.

Hopkins will be sentenced Nov. 28 and could face three years in prison. She originally was charged with transferring weapons to a prohibited person.

She told investigators she gave Ford the guns because he had threatened her. They had two children together.