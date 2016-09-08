WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman accused of giving her former boyfriend guns that he used in a shooting at a Kansas lawn equipment factory has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Sarah Jo Hopkins of Newton acknowledged in court Thursday that she didn’t alert authorities that a convicted felon unlawfully possessed firearms.
Prosecutors say Hopkins gave a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun to Cedric Ford, who used those weapons in February in a shooting at the Excel Industries plant in Hesston. Four people, including Ford, were killed and 14 others were injured.
Hopkins will be sentenced Nov. 28 and could face three years in prison. She originally was charged with transferring weapons to a prohibited person.
She told investigators she gave Ford the guns because he had threatened her. They had two children together.
Comments
Cold War Vet. says
So what did she plead it down to. Did I miss it or did they not stipulate?
police state says
She was charged with transferring weapons to a prohibited person. Now they got her to plead down to 1st degree murder of a buffet table. Really though I believe the reduced the charge was for simply not alerting authorities that a felon was in possession of firearms.
purchase cheap pamelor online says
Fantastic blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any community forums that cover
the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of
community where I can get suggestions from other experienced
people that share the same interest. If
you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thank you!