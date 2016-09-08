An inmate that refused to the leave the Saline County Jail early Thursday morning, is rebooked after causing damage in the jail’s lobby.
Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan tells The Salina Post that 33-year-old Cody Lott, who had been booked earlier in the day on a criminal trespassing charge, was being served dinner at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, when he ran from a holding cell and grabbed a computer monitor and threw it on the floor in an attempt to stay in jail.
The monitor was not damaged and Lott was not charged for the incident.
Soldan said that when Lott was released at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, he went to the jail lobby and grabbed a candy vending machine and destroyed it, causing $175 in damage.
He was then rebooked into the jail on a requested charge of criminal damage to property.
Comments
Jay says
When you want to stay in, you want to stay in…
Cold War Vet. says
Wonder who or what he’s hiding from on the outside? Drug debt?
Roster Boss says
HA HA!! Only in Salina fricking Kansas do they have such strange problems!!
Roseanna says
Really? Do you live under a rock? Do you really think that Salina is the only place in the world that some poor souls’ lives are so miserable that jail is not at least a temporary respite? I’d rather live in small town America than any big city anywhere. Sure, we’ve got problems, but the problems are not magnified by millions of people in relatively small areas.
Neighbor Chick says
He used to be an amazing person. Super nice and confident. Good at his job. Very friendly. This is a prime example of why not to do drugs.
Friend of a friend says
I was kinda wondering if that wasn’t the case. Let’s hope he finds a NA or AA meeting. Salina has a ton of great recovery.
Cold War Vet. says
Caffeine and nicotine are drugs and both have their addicts. Sometimes it’s not good to paint with such wide brush strokes. Just because another may be diabetic does not mean I can’t have sugar.
Getouttahere says
Somebody looking for ya bro ?
Tax payer says
3 meals and a roof, paid for by your tax dollars.
guesswho says
Maybe his “love interest” is on the ‘inside’……..>: )
rescuemissionsucksass says
Id say he chooses jail over the salina rescue mission.Its really sad the way some individuals get treated at a shelter that gets outside funding for individuals.Everyone probably knows someone whos been less fortunate and has ended up in a situation like homelessness.people donate good clothing and its 1st picked out by people that are in the program…which is totally unfair…..They choose to force religion on you 24/7 …..We totally need a new rescue mission in salina that doesnt kick people out in the middle of winter for simple rule violations……
Irony says
What a bunch of bull. The Rescue Mission is a private entity. Just like when you live at home, if you want to be there you follow the rules. The rules in place at the mission are there to provide orderly operation. No you can’t come and go as you please, No you can’t go outside and smoke till your hearts content. No you can’t be under the influence of alcohol or drugs while you stay there. Yes you do have to help out with simple chores like cleaning. Yes you do have to go to chapel. The mission isn’t your home to do whatever you please. If you’d rather have the comfort of a park bench, under the bridge, or a jail cell you are more than welcome to continue your destructive lifestyle there. For everyone else its not like being asked to follow a set of rules is a bad thing considering it doesn’t cost you anything.
I am intimately familar with the mission having had to work with them for quite a long time. The number one reason people chose not to stay there is they don’t like having to follow rules. Many people are in the situation of being homeless for that exact reason, they don’t like rules. Don’t want to work a really crappy job just to pay bills, would rather spend their money on vices, and on an on. Everyone has an excuse.
The Voice of Liberty says
That sounds like a great idea. Why don’t YOU get right on that?
jerseyboy says
Why leave 3 squares a day free television, medical and dental and legal drugs. Why would any loser want to leave. Oh forgot no chain gang work for the county.