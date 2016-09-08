An inmate that refused to the leave the Saline County Jail early Thursday morning, is rebooked after causing damage in the jail’s lobby.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan tells The Salina Post that 33-year-old Cody Lott, who had been booked earlier in the day on a criminal trespassing charge, was being served dinner at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, when he ran from a holding cell and grabbed a computer monitor and threw it on the floor in an attempt to stay in jail.

The monitor was not damaged and Lott was not charged for the incident.

Soldan said that when Lott was released at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, he went to the jail lobby and grabbed a candy vending machine and destroyed it, causing $175 in damage.

He was then rebooked into the jail on a requested charge of criminal damage to property.