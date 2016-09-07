Superstar Comedians Coming To Salina

Superstar comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy are coming to Salina!

They will perform at the Salina Bicentennial Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 9th at 10 a.m.

RFD-TV is teaming up with comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to bring the “We’ve Been Thinking Tour” to Salina. Superstar comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will reunite on the “We’ve Been Thinking Tour” to bring an unforgettable night of comedy to Salina. During this momentous event, both comedians will deliver a laughter-packed evening of all new material before they come together on stage for an uproarious encore you won’t want to miss!

“RFD-TV is so very proud to be the presenting sponsor for Jeff and Larry’s upcoming comedy tour. Their values match up so well with RFD-TV’s goals as we both strive to provide family-oriented entertainment from a rural perspective. We look forward to using this opportunity to work with our cable partners in each of these cities to expand rural programming in our continuing effort to reconnect city with country again. Humor is a great way to do that,” said Patrick Gottsch, CEO and Founder of RFD-TV.

Jeff Foxworthy commented, “When I am not on stage I can usually be found on my farm on a tractor. For that reason I am thrilled to have RFD- TV as a sponsor of our new tour. There are so many wonderful things about this lifestyle and they do a great job of showcasing them. I for one hope I die with mud on my boots! I really look forward to the tour with new material and my great friend Larry the Cable Guy!”

Larry the Cable Guy echoed this sentiment: “I love RFD-TV and have watched it long before Patrick lost a lot of money to me at golf. To have them sponsor our show means a lot and I hope that through our shows we can help spread the word that RFD-TV is America’s greatest cheerleader. Git-R-Done!”

Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s. He recently launched his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,”, a partnership with SIRIUSXM and Larry the Cable Guy. Currently, Jeff can be seen hosting the FOX game show “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.” Jeff started his own outdoor company, Foxworthy Outdoors, which features a line of products related to the outdoor lifestyle. Away from the stage, Jeff is involved with several charitable organizations including The Atlanta Mission, Charity Water and the Duke Children’s Hospital.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theatres and arenas across the United States. He is the spokesman for Prilosec OTC and most recently launched his own comedy channel on SIRIUSXM with Jeff Foxworthy. He will also return as the voice of beloved Mater in Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3, which is currently in production. In addition to all of his professional accomplishments, Larry created the Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase. With an emphasis on children’s and veterans’ causes, The Git-R-Done Foundation has donated more than 7 million dollars to great organizations such as The Arnold Palmer Hospital, Operation Homefront and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

Tickets will be available at the Bicentennial Center box office at 800 The Midway, online at BicentennialCenter.com or charge by phone at 888-826-SHOW.