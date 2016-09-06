Obituaries 06 September, 2016

Esther Spangler, also known as Tode(e) to her friends and family, passed away peacefully Sept. 3, 2016 at the Republic County Long Term Care in Belleville, KS at the age of 93.

She was born January 15, 1923 in Chillicothe, MO, the youngest child of Herman Joseph Bauer and Agnes Martin Bauer. Esther was a 1940 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attended the Chillicothe Business College.

Tode(e) married Claude Leland Martin of Chillicothe in 1942. Three children were born of this union. After Claude’s death in 1957, she subsequently married Robert Richard Spangler in 1962 and moved from Chillicothe to Belleville and to this union one son was born.

She worked at the Farmers Electric in Chillicothe and later at the Intermountain Veterinary Supply in Belleville. She enjoyed music, dancing, playing cards, and her pets. She was a life long St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and followed them religiously. She was a dedicated fan of the local high school sports teams and supporter of the auto races at the Belleville Fairgrounds. She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her four brothers and one sister, husbands Claude and Robert, long-time friend Harold Mitchell and step-son Steve Spangler.

She is survived by her children, David Martin and wife Nikki of Chillicothe, Steve and wife Nan of Southlake, TX, Ann Martin Bowman and husband Darrell of Emporia, KS, and Robert (Bobby Joe) and friend Mary Ann Kramer of Lincoln, NE, and step-son David Spangler and wife Martha of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In addition, she is survived by 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ten AM, Saturday, September 10, 2016, St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Belleville, KS, with Fr. David Metz and Fr. Henry Baxa, celebrants.

Interment will be in Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS.

Memorials may be given to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or Belleville Athletic Department.

Friends may call on Thursday from 1 PM to 9 PM, Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

A Vigil/Rosary service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, in charge of arrangements.

Tyler Ray Karraker, 19, of Little River, Kansas, passed away at 10:50 pm, Saturday, September 3rd, from injures received in an automobile accident that occurred at K-61 highway and Comanche Road, Inman, Kansas, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Tyler was born in McPherson, Kansas on December 4, 1996, a son of Kevin Ray Karraker and Lori Ann (Gray) Karraker.

Tyler attended Windom Elementary School and graduated from Little River High School, in Little River, Kansas in 2014. He then attended Barton Community College, Great Bend, Kansas. He loved playing and participating in Baseball, Basketball, Football, and Track and Field. He had a special talent he didn’t discover until halfway through his senior year and that was his singing.

He was a member of Congregational Church Little River, Kansas.

Tyler worked at Applebee’s, Perkin’s, and Pfizer all of McPherson, Sonic of Lyons and Oliver’s of Little River, and was currently working for Dillons Store in McPherson as an Apprentice Meat Cutter.

Tyler enjoyed sports, video games, music, sleeping, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his father, Kevin Karraker, of Little River, Kansas; his older brother, Dylan Karraker, of Little River, Kansas; his paternal grandfather, Clifford E. Karraker, of Prue, Oklahoma; several aunts and uncles, other relatives and a host of friends.

Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Ann Gray-Karraker; his maternal grandparents, Harry Emmett and Melba Ann Gray; and his paternal grandmother, Eulalia Loy Karraker.

A Celebration of Tyler’s Life will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Parish Hall, Little River, Kansas, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th, 2016.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tyler Karraker memorial fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Blanche L. Kauer, 94, formally of Salina, passed away Sept. 2, 2016. She was born April 21, 1922 in rural Cuba, Kan., the daughter of John and Frances (Havel) Heina.

Blanche graduated from Haddam, Kansas High School. She was united in marriage to William G. Kauer May 5, 1943, and to this union a daughter, Marvene LaNae, was born. Mrs. Kauer was formerly a rural elementary school teacher in Washington and Republic counties and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, William, of 66 years in marriage; her parents; three brothers, Charles, Edward, and Ernest Heina; and one sister, Bessie Holechek.

She is survived by: daughter, Marvene Seaman (Russell) of Omaha, Neb.; grandson, Jeffrey Scott Seaman (Heather); and great-grandson, William Craig of Elkhorn, Neb.; sister-in-law, Lenora Heina of Belleville; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at First United Methodist Church, Salina. Burial will follow in Kopsa Rural Cemetery, Cuba, Kan. at 12:30 p.m. Visitation hours at the Ryan Mortuary will be Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Leona C. Brown, age 96, Concordia resident, entered into rest on September 6, 2016 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia. Leona was born on November 30, 1919 in Glasco, Kansas to Clifton and Elsie (Bates) Stoner.

She graduated from Concordia High School. She married Arthur Istas. He preceded her in death June 14, 1968. She married Glenn D. Brown on November 10, 1960 in Hebron, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on June 21, 1990.

She was a Bookkeeper for Brown Trash Service for many years.

Memberships include Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Moose Lodge, American Legion Post #76 all of Concordia.

Survivors include her son, Rex Istas (Janet), Concordia; 2 Brothers, Cecil Stoner, Clarence Stoner, both of Grand Island, NE.; sister, Louise Armstrong, Victorville, CA.; 2 granddaughters, Tammy Istas of Glasco and Bobbie Sparks of Emporia; 2 great grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary Sparks.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Arthur Istas and her 2nd husband, Glenn D. Brown, 2 brothers, Dale Stoner, Cliff Stoner.

There will be no Visitation.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home with Fr. David Metz officiating.

Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, rural Glasco.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in lieu of flowers c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

BALDWIN CITY – Johelen A. Fincham, age 96, formerly of Marion, passed away Sept. 4, 2016, at Vintage Park Assisted Living Community. She was born October 4, 1919, at Ft. Scott, KS, the daughter of William and Minnie Mae (Shorten) Bird. She was a secretary for the National Conference of Christians and Jews (NCCF), she also volunteered with the American Heart Association for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Merle Barnes, Herb Beeman and Dean Fincham, and siblings: Asa George Bird and Iva Feemster. She is survived by her children: Richard E. Barnes and his wife Roanne of Mequon, Wisconsin; Gregory T. Barnes and his wife Pam of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Debra J. Thole and her husband Norman of Spring Hill, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Inurnment will be in the Marion Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the American Heart Association. Online Condolences may be left at: www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Lloyd Arnold Wente of Hennessy, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Hennessey, Oklahoma surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on September 7, 1934 in Rural Sheridan County, Kansas to Rudolph and Bertie (Brown) Wente. He attended school at Lucerne, Kansas. He married Vergie Wennihan in 1953. To this union four children were born, Allen, Rhonda, Daniel and Lynne. He later married Vivian Nadine Walker on August 2, 1966 in Sidney, Montana. They recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Lloyd was a custom Harvester for fifty nine years. He traveled through many states, cutting wheat, milo and picking corn. He was inducted into the Harvest Hall of Fame in January of 2015. He was a member of the Dover Christian Church and the Kingfisher Elks Club.

Lloyd was a hardworking man, proud of his family, and was committed to the many friends he made during all of his harvesting years. He considered them all as “His other family”. Lloyd is survived by his wife of the home, his son, Daniel of Hoxie, Kansas; step-son, Elwood Walker and wife Marilyn of Dover, Oklahoma; daughters, Rhonda White of Hoxie, Kansas and Lynne Tull and husband Rick of Topeka, Kansas; step-daughter, Susan Anderson of Hennessey, Oklahoma. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane Wente and wife Ann of Hoxie, Kansas; Rod Wente and wife Sharon of Quinter, Kansas; sister, Janice Patterson of Quinter, Kansas; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding Lloyd in death are his parents, a son, Allen, a brother, Rudy, and son-in-law, Tom White. Funeral Services were held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 in the Dover Christian Church with the Reverend Fred Jones officiating. A Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 8, 2016, at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home in Hoxie, Kansas. Burial will follow the service in the Lucerne Cemetery, Rural Sheridan County, Kansas. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at the funeral home in Hoxie, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Edna Burkhead passed away on September 4, 2016 at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas at the age of 88. She was born on November 25, 1927 on a farm south of Wilson, Kansas to the late Frank and Josephine (Malir) Zelenka. She graduated from Wilson High School with the Class of 1947. ON November 25, 1947 she was united in marriage to Lauren Burkhead. Edna was a hair stylist for many years. She enjoyed painting, gardening, playing bridge, and spending time with her grandchildren. Edna is survived by her son Leland Burkhead and wife Janice of Kansas City, MO; daughter Lana Jurczewsky of Minneapolis; granddaughter Amy Wolverton of Washington, D.C.; grandson Jason Burkhead and wife Carla of Anchorage, AK; great-grandson Dylan Burkhead of Anchorage, AK; and sister Lillian Urban of Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her husband Lauren Burkhead, and son-in-law William Jurczewsky. A celebration of Edna’s life will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, September 8, 2016 at Foster Mortuary in Wilson. Burial will follow in the Wilson City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Norman Rex Gallentine passed away Monday, September 5, 2016 at his home in Oberlin, Kansas at the age of 89. He was born on October 2, 1926 on the family farm near Clayton, Kansas to the late John and Zoe (Goodman) Gallentine. He grew up in the Clayton area and graduated from Clayton High School with the Class of 1945. On December 27, 1950 he was united in marriage to Julianne Scheetz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Almelo, Kansas. They were blessed with six children, Becky, Emily, Gary, Gene, Rex, and Tami. Norman was a hardworking, creative man who enjoyed working with his hands, taking care of his family, and helping friends and neighbors whenever they were in need. He was a farmer and carpenter, even building the home his family enjoyed for many years. He worked for the Good Samaritan Home for 12 years and Creative Dimensions. Oftentimes, while out pheasant hunting with the boys, he would take the longer, harder route just so the walking was easier for everyone else. He was a man of strength and character, who loved his neighbor as himself; but the greatest love of his life, was his family. Norman is survived by his wife Julie; children Rebecca Rohr and husband Al of Colorado Springs, CO, Emily Waldo and husband Dale of Salina, Gary Gallentine and wife Tracey of Titusville, FL, Gene Gallentine and wife Kristi of Clayton, Rex Gallentine and wife Connie of Milford, and Tami Shaw and husband Joel of Oberlin; grandchildren Damon Rohr (Angela), Hayley Wilson (Dave), Chad Rohr, Daphne Plumer (Brad), Holly Gillund (Jeremy), Jessica Harris (Zach), Alison Grennan (Joe), Ashley Gallentine, Kelly Gallentine, Jason Gallentine (Teia), Kelsey Peters (Caleb), Jordan Gallentine, Connor Gallentine, Braden Gallentine, and Dante’ Robertson; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents John and Zoe Gallentine; sister’s Lora Arnold and Vanetta Anderson. Freud said, “I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” Norman lived this truth every single day of his life from the very first moment he became a father to the moment of his death. The strength of his love and protection will continue to guide and direct us, for the rest of our lives, and for all of the generations that follow us. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Gateway in Oberlin. Private inurnment will be in the Clayton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice Services of Phillipsburg or Golden Age and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Homes, 723 N. First, Stockton, Kansas 67669. Condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Harry L. Kennedy, 77, of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, September 02, 2016, at the Robert J. Dole Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. Harry entered life on Earth November 27, 1938, in Russell County, Kansas, the son of Gerald and Katherine (Nault) Kennedy. Harry was well loved, and lived a well-lived life. He was a gruff man, with a gentle heart, and showed little outward affection, but loved his family unconditionally.

Harry’s work ethic was without question. He was in the army, two years active, two years inactive, and two years ready reserve. He worked for Clayton Befort hauling grain. He also worked as a welder for Lawrence Nesler, and as a rough neck for Morton Spector. He then went to work for Red Tiger Drilling Company driving the wench truck & rig for almost 30 years. He was proud of his truck driving skills, and later driving children in the school bus. His goal was to beat this cancer and climb back in his bus to get the children to school. We laughed about his ability to recall dates when telling us stories; he can remember old actors and actresses, which movies and what year they were performed. He loved cars, old and new, also music and movies. He loved his old records and 8 tracks, which consumed an entire room in his home. His favorite things to do were fishing and camping, and was a camp host in Colorado for 5 years. Harry was a strong man and he refused to slow down as he got older. Harry rarely complained in his pain. He married Margaret Mitchell on January 29th, 1961 in a double ring wedding ceremony with her brother Fred and wife Virginia. To this union, three children were born. Alisa (Michael)Goff, Thomas (Melissa), and Steven (Lori). He had 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and always had his dogs by his side. Margaret preceded him in death August 2nd , 1989. He then married Martha Smith September 14, 2002, and gained a step-daughter, Linda Miller (John). He had 5 step-grandsons and two step-granddaughters, as well as 6 step-great granddaughters, and 3 step-great grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Martha, his sister Barbara Yost, and a brother Benny Kennedy, as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved growing up with his brothers and sisters and continues his close relationship with his sister Bobbie. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Jerry, Larry, and Kenny as well as his sister Carol Jean. A memorial service to celebrate Harry’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 08, 2016, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. Cremation has preceded the services and his ashes will be inurned at the Russell City Cemetery immediately following the church service. Military Rites will be performed by the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240. Memorials may be given to the Otterbein United Methodist Church Building Fund or High Plains Humane Society in Hays and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Wendella Faye (Matheson) Axelson, 82, of Plainville, Kansas and formerly of Natoma, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 5, 2016 at the Red Bud Village in Plainville. Wendella was born August 4, 1934 in Natoma, one of six children born to Frank A. and Prudence Ione (Harsh) Matheson. She grew up and attended schools in Natoma. Wendella was united in marriage to John William Axelson on November 3, 1950 in Natoma. This union was blessed with three children; Pam, Kathy and Kevin. They made their home in the Natoma area. John preceded her in death on February 7, 2000. Wendella was a devoted wife and homemaker. She was the Mayor of Natoma for over 17 years. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Plainville. She also belonged to the Community Center Board, the Natoma Self Culture, Heritage Seekers and sponsored Golden Friendship Club. She enjoyed reading, oil painting and fishing in her spare time. Surviving family include her daughters, Pam Launchbaugh( Jon) of Pratt, Kansas and Kathy Axelson of Mission, Kansas; sisters, Naomi Krug (Norman) of Salina, Kansas, Judy Hillman of Olathe, Kansas, and Joan Usher (Jim) of Salina, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Mikel McLellan, Dana Shultz, Megan Beisner, Morgan Axelson, Andrea Hottovy, Zach Axelson and Carson Launchbaugh; and great grandchildren, Connor Beisner, Owen Beisner, Spencer Axelson, Cameron Hottovy and Chloe Hottovy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Kevin Axelson, sister Ann Hale and brother Wayne Matheson. Celebration of Wendella’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 9, 2016 at the First Southern Baptist Church of Plainville. Burial will follow at the Natoma City Cemetery in Natoma. Visitation will be Noon to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 8, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell and then from 9:00 AM to Service Time at the church on Friday. Memorials have been established with the First Southern Baptist Church or the Natoma Community Center. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.