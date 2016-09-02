An east Salina elderly couple are the victims of an online scam.
Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells The Salina Post the couple was interested in purchasing a puppy online and found a female Shih Tzu puppy named “Sophie” for sale for $500 on the website PerfectShihtzu.com.
The couple contacted the website by email and were contacted several times between August 22nd and August 26th by a man that identified himself as “Henry Anderson”. When they attempted to pay for the puppy using a credit card, “Anderson” told them the website did not accept credit cards.
Sweeney said the couple was instructed to send the $500 payment via Western Union to an address in Texas. They were told that once the money was collected, the dog would be flown from Texas to Denver, Colorado and then to Salina.
After sending the payment, the couple was contacted on August 26th by a man with a middle eastern accent that identified himself as “Adam Karl” from Pet Express Transportation Services. He informed the couple that the dog was still in Denver and would not be flown to Salina unless a $1,200 payment was made for flight insurance for the dog. The couple sent the payment and the dog never arrived.
Sweeney said his agency was notified of the scam by the couple on August 28th after the dog was not delivered.
Total loss in the case is listed at $1,700.
Comments
Stan Smith says
How many stories do we have to read about before people are going to wake up?? 1st red flag “we don’t accept credit card “. 2nd “oh yeah send dog flight insurance “. Think before you act,
Altima says
I couldn’t agree more…
jerseyboy says
Start printing the names of these people maybe then they would be more careful knowing everyone would know how dumb they were.
Brian no need to be anonymous says
How about you put your name here
jerseyboy says
Sorry Brian I am not gay. Try one of the gay match sites to find a date.
Brian no need to be anonymous says
Maybe if you post your name here you’d be more careful with your ignorant posts knowing everyone would know how dumb you are.
jerseyboy says
Tell you what put your real name on here before you ask someone else to do so. No need for name calling now I am wondering of your involvement in all of this.
me says
It’s a shame people don’t do business the old school way. What happened to buying locally, or word of mouth that someone knows someone that might have what you want.
