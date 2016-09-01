Chronicle Ranks Salina Tech in Top 10 Nationwide for Graduation Rate

The Chronicle of Higher Education has ranked Salina Area Technical College ninth in the nation among two-year public colleges for its graduation rate.

The Chronicle’s annual Almanac edition was published on August 19, and includes rankings of the nation’s public and private colleges and universities on hundreds of different criteria.

Among the criteria was a ranking for what portion of students at two-year colleges graduate in three years (or six years in the case of four-year colleges.)

Salina Tech’s three-year graduation rate was 65.1 percent. The median graduation rate for the 895 colleges in this category is 20.5 percent; Salina Tech’s graduation rate is more than three times the national average.

“This puts us in the top 1 percent nationally,” said Stephani Johns-Hines, Vice President of Instruction at Salina Tech.

Johns-Hines was named Vice President of Instruction at Salina Tech this summer, and had previously been Associate Vice President at Cowley College – but she said she was familiar with Salina Tech’s record of success for years.

“I had looked at the student retention numbers, graduation rates, and student demographic numbers before I came here,” she said. “I could tell when I looked at all those numbers there was something special going on here. But I had been looking at Salina Tech compared to other technical and community colleges in Kansas – I wasn’t looking at how it compared to the entire country.”

Seeing the ranking in the Chronicle, she said, “confirms what I already knew. In the time I’ve been here, meeting the people and the students, I can see why these numbers look the way they do.”

Salina Tech President Greg Nichols started at Salina Tech over the summer also; he had previously been Vice President of Academic Affairs at Colby Community College.

“I had done a lot of research before I came here,” Nichols said. “There are things schools are known for and helping students be successful is one of the things Salina Tech is known for.”

“You can’t just open the doors and say ‘here we are,’” Nichols said. “You have to be ready to help. If a student is having trouble with math, you have to help them get it, find a way to make it relevant to the student and their goals. Technical education really lends itself to that.”

“I feel what we’re doing here is really good, and we’re ready to move to the next level,” Nichols said. “That might not mean improving this one metric, but rather expand our footprint to help more students.”