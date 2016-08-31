Kpreps.com Kansas Pregame Show Debuts on KINA This Friday

A brand new show is coming to 910 KINA to kickoff the 2016 high school football season.

The Kpreps.com Kansas Pregame Show debuts this Friday, September 2nd beginning at 6 p.m.

The new show will provide in-depth information and expert analysis from Kpreps.com editor Matt Gilmore and other influential voices from across the state. Each show will feature the state’s hottest topics such as break downs of the week’s biggest match-ups, impact players to watch, featured interview segments, a recap of the previous week’s action, and state rankings for all classes.

The Kpreps.com Kansas Pregame Show will be followed by Southeast of Saline Countdown to Kickoff with KINA’s Devin Hanney at 6:30 p.m. and then stay tuned for exclusive coverage of Trojan Football at 7 p.m.

KINA is your exclusive home for Southeast of Saline sports at 910 AM, 94.5 FM, online at SalinaPost.com and on the TuneIn Radio application for your Android or iOS mobile device by searching ‘KINA’.