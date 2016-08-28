August 28, 2016 by Terry Tebrugge 1 Comment
Gracie Walle says
January 9, 2017 at 10:22 am
I know that you probably won’t see this but I have no idea where you are. I don’t know the phone number or address and really miss you Dad, I love you!
~Gracie~
Comments
