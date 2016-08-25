UPDATE: Ellsworth Man Hospitalized After Small Plane Crash

RICE COUNTY – A pilot from Ellsworth was injured in a small plane crash on Thursday in Rice County.

A 1968 Cessna Pawnee piloted by Bradley Fitchett, 51, Ellsworth, was spraying pesticide on a field south of Bushton, according to KHP Master Trooper Dave Jacobs.

The plane developed an engine problem. Fitchett attempted to make an emergency landing near 5th Road and Avenue B when the plane flipped.

Rice County EMS transported Fitchett to a hospital in Great Bend and then he was transferred to a hospital in Wichita.

The pilot was wearing a helmet. The helmet was crushed in two places, according to Jacobs and it saved him from a more serious head injury.

The accident remains under investigation.

