UPDATE: Ellsworth Man Hospitalized After Small Plane Crash

RICE COUNTY – A pilot from Ellsworth was injured in a small plane crash on Thursday in Rice County.
A 1968 Cessna Pawnee piloted by Bradley Fitchett, 51, Ellsworth, was spraying pesticide on a field south of Bushton, according to KHP Master Trooper Dave Jacobs.
The plane developed an engine problem. Fitchett attempted to make an emergency landing near 5th Road and Avenue B when the plane flipped.
Rice County EMS transported Fitchett to a hospital in Great Bend and then he was transferred to a hospital in Wichita.
The pilot was wearing a helmet. The helmet was crushed in two places, according to Jacobs and it saved him from a more serious head injury.
The accident remains under investigation.
