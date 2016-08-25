The 19th Annual Blues Masters at the Crossroads returns to Salina’s Blue Heaven Studios and The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts with a lineup as fresh and robust as ever!

This two-night event will take place Friday, October 21st at Blue Heavens Studios, 201 S. 8th, and Saturday, October 22nd featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop and Blues Music Hall of Famer Charlie Musselwhite at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina.

Tickets go on sale for this event this Friday!

The two-night musical extravaganza kicks off Friday night with odes to the Zydeco roots of southwest Louisiana, plus the blues of Albert King, and the blues of Mississippi Hill Country. More people may equate the blues with the Mississippi Delta, but once you’ve experienced its Hill Country cousin, with its steady guitar riffs and limited chord changes, your appreciation will expand. This year’s concert will feature some of the greatest musicians in the business carrying on the Hill Country blues tradition today!

Friday, October 21st at Blue Heaven Studios:

– Cedric Watson and Desiree

– Albert King Tribute with Noah Wotherspoon, Nick Schnebelen, and John Del Torro Richardson

– A Mississippi Miracle – Featuring Robert “Bilbo” Walker & Anthony Sherrod, Terry Harmonica Bean, Leo Bud Welch, R.L. Boyce and Lightnin’ Malcolm.

Sunpie Barnes

Saturday, October 22nd at the Stiefel Theatre:

– “King Clarentz” Brewer

– Marquise Knox with Big George Brock

– Diunna Greenleaf

– Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

For full lineup details for Friday and Saturday nights visit BlueHeavenStudios.com.

2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elvin Bishop and Blues Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Musselwhite share the stage for a stripped down set of American roots music – a journey through rock, blues and folk from two of music’s most engaging bandleaders.

Elvin Bishop has been performing his rollicking brand of front porch blues for over 50 years and is as vital and creative today as he was when he first hit the national scene in 1965 with The Paul Butterfield Blues Band. Best known for his solo chart topping hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love“, theChicago Tribune says Bishop plays “good-time music guaranteed to put a smile on your face…serious playing, potent slide guitar and razor-sharp licks.” For more on Elvin Bishop, visit ElvinBishopMusic.com.

American electric harmonica player, bandleader and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Musselwhite, who was reportedly the inspiration for Dan Aykroyd’s character in the Blues Brothers, is celebrating the 50th anniversary (and re-release) of his legendary debut album Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s Southside Band, which was influential in bridging the gap between blues and rock. Joining Elvin & Charlie on stage for a portion of the show will be guitarist and touring pro Bob Welsh. For more on Charlie Musselwhite, visit CharlieMusselwhite.com.

Tickets for Saturday night at the Stiefel start at $49. Tickets for Friday night at Blue Heaven are $60 and may be purchased through the Stiefel Theatre at the box office at 151 S. Santa Fe, online at StiefelTheatre.org (which connects to Ticketmaster), or by phone at 785-827-1998.