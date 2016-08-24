Join 99KG at the Royals Charities 5K Run/Walk This Saturday

Royals Charities will host the annual 5K Run/Walk presented by FOX Sports Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium this Saturday, August 27th sponsored by 99KG #1 For New Country. The event, which begins at 8 a.m. and features a course that takes runners around the Kauffman Stadium warning track, benefits Royals Charities. The 5K is USATF certified and chip timed.

Proceeds from the 5K benefit Royals Charities, which strives to support children, education, youth baseball/softball and military in and around the Kansas City area.

“After meeting Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, and hearing how invested the team is in their community, I knew I wanted to participate,” said 99KG’s Rick Raynes. “I may not cross the finish line until Sunday, but it will be fun, nonetheless.”

99KG Program Director Shane McClintock adds, “the Royals are just truly a phenomenal organization! I’ve been fortunate to have a close relationship with them over the last 15 years with our Dad For a Day events, and partnering with the 5K run was a no brainer. 99KG is yet another avenue of getting our listeners into a major league ballpark for special events as such.”

Fans can register for the Royals Charities 5K Run/Walk online at www.royals.com/run. Individuals are priced at $35, and family four-packs are available for $120. Packet pickup is set for noon to 7 p.m. this Friday at Hy-Vee, located at 8900 West 135th St., Overland Park, Kan., or at Rivals Sports Bar at Kauffman Stadium from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. the morning of the race. Those who want to run or walk are encouraged to register early but may also do so at packet pickup if entry spots remain. The first 500 participants to pick up their packets Friday will receive a Royals World Series hat.

All participants will receive one View Level Infield voucher, valued at $18, which may be redeemed for a ticket during the series against the Oakland Athletics (September 12-15) as well as the opportunity to purchase additional discounted tickets. In addition, all participants will receive a commemorative tech shirt and complimentary food and drinks following the race.

A grand prize will be awarded to the overall top male and female finishers, and medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each age bracket at the main stage following the race. The awards ceremony will be hosted by 41 Action News morning anchor Patrick Fazio. Visit www.royals.com/run for a list of age brackets. Runners and walkers are welcome to have family members come out to Kauffman Stadium to watch them participate.

Additional sponsors of the Royals Charities 5K Run/Walk include Hy-Vee, 41 Action News, Aramark, Academy Sports + Outdoors, The University of Kansas Hospital, Yelp and 99KG #1 For New Country!