ABILENE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of disseminating or requesting criminal history information without a legitimate need.
Bronson Campbell was the Enterprise police chief from May 2013 until May 2014, when his appointment wasn’t renewed. He’s currently the Valley Falls police chief.
The complaint alleges that in 2014 Campbell disseminated criminal history information, or requested such information from the central repository of another criminal justice agency, without a legitimate need.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports he pleaded not guilty Thursday to the misdemeanor during a preliminary hearing in Dickinson County.
Campbell recently sought the Republican nomination for Jefferson County sheriff but lost the August 2 primary.
A Dickinson County judge has denied requests to disclose the affidavit in Campbell’s criminal case.
Comments
Angel M says
He should have plead out to save himself the embarrassment. But that’s ok drag it out so we can all laugh at you Bronson Campbell. You are going down and WE won’t stop till WE have your badge removed permanently!!!
jerseyboy says
I wonder what people he was looking into in Enterprise? There is a lot of corruption at high levels of government in that little town according to those who live there.
Derseyboy says
High levels of government? Uhhh, what you been smoking? Have you ever been to Enterprise?
Homer says
Jerseygirlieboy is certain Enterprise is a suburb of Detroit….KS…
jerseyboy says
Another troll. Well homer Detroit Ks might not be like Detroit Mi. But similar things happen to trolls nation wide.
jerseyboy says
Instead of trolling talk with people that live there.
Angel M says
There is a page on Facebook solely dedicated to bringing this person to the justice he sooo very much deserves. Search Bronson Campbell. I don’t have an issue adding most people. I will NOT tolerate any cop bashing or hate on the page. We don’t hate officers we hate this 1 persons actions of abuse of the badge!!!
nb7 says
I couldn’t find the right one
Angel M says
The name of the group is Bronson Campbell information page.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/496854933833716/
name says
what are the details about what he did? if I remember correctly you have to sign in to view info on that software so he most likely is guilty. the news doesn’t really give details.