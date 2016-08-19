ABILENE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of disseminating or requesting criminal history information without a legitimate need.

Bronson Campbell was the Enterprise police chief from May 2013 until May 2014, when his appointment wasn’t renewed. He’s currently the Valley Falls police chief.

The complaint alleges that in 2014 Campbell disseminated criminal history information, or requested such information from the central repository of another criminal justice agency, without a legitimate need.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports he pleaded not guilty Thursday to the misdemeanor during a preliminary hearing in Dickinson County.

Campbell recently sought the Republican nomination for Jefferson County sheriff but lost the August 2 primary.

A Dickinson County judge has denied requests to disclose the affidavit in Campbell’s criminal case.