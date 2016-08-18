The Search for Answers Continues for the Family of Lori Heimer

Nearly two months after she was brutally murdered in her home just outside Assaria, the family of Lori Heimer is still searching for answers.

Lori’s daughters, Lynnsey Heimer, Joni Alexander, and Katie Eberle, visited with Randy Picking and Jerry Hinrikus Thursday morning on KINA’s Coffee Talk to discuss their mother and to keep the word out about her murder.

Heimer, 57, was found brutally murdered in her home southeast of Assaria at 10525 S. Hopkins Road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th. Heimer ran a dog breeding business out of her home called “Lori’s Poodle Patch”, where she sold a variety of dogs including poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators working the case are still wanting to speak to anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Heimer anytime between June 20th and June 25th.

Lynnsey Heimer described her mother a selfless, loving and beautiful woman as she tearfully read a message Lori had sent to her during a rough time in her life: “I know you had a rough day today and I’m so sorry for that. When your children are older, it is a lot harder to take away their pain than when they are younger. I wish there was something I could for you to help. I hope that your day is a much better one today and remember that we love you no matter what. You are always welcome to move back home. We will always be here if you need us. We have your back. Life is not always easy and its always nice to know that you are never alone.”

Lynnsey said it has been a difficult situation to work through. “The most challenging part has been trying to process the way she died,” she said.

Heimer’s daughters also encourage the community to keep their eyes and ears open for anything suspicious. “If you hear somebody talking abnormally about what happened or talking about specific details or if you live in the country and you see a strange car with unfamilar people, call the Sheriff’s Office and let them know,” Lynnsey said. “We don’t know what kind of killer this is, so they could be out there marking another house for attack, we just don’t know, so anything can be relevant.”

Investigators are still searching for two vehicles of interest in the case.

The first vehicle is an older flatbed pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, which is described as “beat-up”, maroon in color, with a white front bumper, silver grill, wide-style side mirrors, with a driver that is approximately 50 years of age or older with “salt and pepper” hair.

The second vehicle is an older-style, small pickup truck, possibly a Chevy S-10, with a two-tone color – dark blue on top and bottom, with light blue in the middle. The back bumper is silver, but the tailgate is blue, like the body of the truck, and is newer or appeared to have minimal damage when compared to the body of the truck. The remainder of the vehicle is described as “beat up” and “scratched up”. There may be two animal cages or crates in the back. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, approximately 40 years of age, with shoulder length hair, wearing glasses.

Heimer’s daughters are also planning two upcoming events to raise money for the reward fund in the case, which has already recently reached $5,000.

An event is planned for September 10th at Bishop Street Tavern, 717 Bishop, that will feature chili dogs, music, and children’s ID kits. “Kansas Missing and Unsolved will also be there,” Lynnsey said. All donations from this event will go Lori’s reward fund. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another fundraiser is scheduled for September 16th at 2nd Chances, 201 S. 5th, from 5 to 7 p.m. Bracelets and ribbons will be sold and 10 percent of all sales will go directly to the reward fund.

A Facebook page has also been established by Lori’s family to keep the word out on this case. That page can be found by clicking here.

Anyone with information pertaining to Lori Heimer’s murder is asked to immediately contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-KSCRIME, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Salina/Saline County Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Listen to the entire interview with the daughters of Lori Heimer on KINA’s Coffee Talk below:

Kansas Missing and Unsolved Flyer: