Police Investigating Vehicle Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at an east Salina home.

Captain Mike Sweeney said someone entered a garage at 1400 E. Minneapolis that had been left open between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7:15 a.m. Monday, and removed items from a Ford Escape owned by 28-year-old Rebecca Norlin.

A black billfold containing Norlin’s driver’s license and debit cards and a Seagate external hard drive were removed from the unlocked vehicle.

Total loss in the burglary has been estimated at $45.