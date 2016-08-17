The Salina Post

Police Investigating Vehicle Burglary

by

VehicleBurglarySalina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at an east Salina home.

Captain Mike Sweeney said someone entered a garage at 1400 E. Minneapolis that had been left open between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7:15 a.m. Monday, and removed items from a Ford Escape owned by 28-year-old Rebecca Norlin.

A black billfold containing Norlin’s driver’s license and debit cards and a Seagate external hard drive were removed from the unlocked vehicle.

Total loss in the burglary has been estimated at $45.

Comments

  1. Sounds like the individual involved was just helping her give her fair share, isn’t that what the Norlins are all about?

  2. Another crime why does the post keep track of all these crimes then compare them to the totals the chief of police comes out with bet there is more crime than they report.

