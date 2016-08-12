The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Logan’s Roadhouse Closes Salina Location

by 19 Comments

Logan's Roadhouse in Salina (Photo: Google Maps)

Logan’s Roadhouse in Salina (Photo: Google Maps)

Logan’s Roadhouse abruptly closed their Salina location earlier this week after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

The company closed 18 underperforming locations this week, including the Salina location at 3050 Riffel Drive.

Logan’s said in a statement that its Chief Executive Officer, Sam Borgese, will leave the company, but a replacement has not been named.

The steak and Southern-inspired casual dining chain said that it had secured support for its restructuring plan from its first-lien lenders and bondholders and landed up to $25 million in bankruptcy financing. Logan’s has about $416 million in debts, almost all of which is secured.

In a court filing, Logan’s Chief Restructing Officer Keith Malb said the company’s “customers continue to face pressure on discretionary income, directly correlating to depressed restaurant sales and reduced customer traffic.”

The Nashville, Tennessee-based chained is owned by LRI Holdings, which is currently controlled by Kelso & Company, and has more than 200 locations nationwide, including 26 franchised locations.

Salina’s Logan’s location opened in 2009.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  3. Well, there goes some highly recruited high wage jobs the chamber works so hard to bring us! (Rolls eyes)

    Reply

  7. Not surprised. This town has too many chain restaurants anyway, Their food all tastes the same because it comes from same supplier (Cysco) and a lot of it is pre-made. The “chef” in the kitchen just dribbles some different sauce on it. I’ll stick with something original and fancy, like the Cozy Inn!!

    Reply

  8. went there awhile ago and the waitress(shayla)reeked of booze and appeared to be wearing the same makeup from the night before……not impressed at all

    Reply

  9. I’m pretty disgusted with the food as of late, but Gus doesn’t have a clue…food didn’t come from Sysco and most was made from scratch. Meat butchered onsite, salads and soup by hand, bread from scratch. From someone who has been around restaurants for decades and involved with Logan’s from the start I can say the problem is simple…menu got too involved, too fancy, and too expensive. The basics are steaks, potatoes, and beer…they forgot that and lost their way. Gus…grow a brain and research before you speak. Or vote for Hillary (which is probably inevitable anyway).

    Reply

    • Wow my post got deleted quick fast and in a hurry. Must have got someone in the feels. Check out the other area pages. Dewey over in JC isn’t as liberal as some admins on salina post.

      Reply

  12. Why were the employees not given any notice so they could look for other jobs ? They have family’s to feed, school clothes to buy, etc. I understand that it would be a risk to the company in that they take a chance that some people would just leave. Having said that, I feel that if someone from corporate came and met with them, they could have kept enough staff to run the restaurant until the closing date. And then they could of also been looking for other jobs. Or even better than that, a company that cares, has HR help their people, that are being displaced, find new positions.

    Reply

  13. Personally I liked the food but thought it was way overpriced. A family of four should be able to eat for around $10 a plate, not $30 a plate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *