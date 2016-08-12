Logan’s Roadhouse abruptly closed their Salina location earlier this week after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
The company closed 18 underperforming locations this week, including the Salina location at 3050 Riffel Drive.
Logan’s said in a statement that its Chief Executive Officer, Sam Borgese, will leave the company, but a replacement has not been named.
The steak and Southern-inspired casual dining chain said that it had secured support for its restructuring plan from its first-lien lenders and bondholders and landed up to $25 million in bankruptcy financing. Logan’s has about $416 million in debts, almost all of which is secured.
In a court filing, Logan’s Chief Restructing Officer Keith Malb said the company’s “customers continue to face pressure on discretionary income, directly correlating to depressed restaurant sales and reduced customer traffic.”
The Nashville, Tennessee-based chained is owned by LRI Holdings, which is currently controlled by Kelso & Company, and has more than 200 locations nationwide, including 26 franchised locations.
Salina’s Logan’s location opened in 2009.
guest says
Is this the restaurant that had all the sexual harassment several years ago?
jerseyboy says
Why ask that question unless you are trolling.
Aaron Esping says
Meh. Ate there twice..not bad, not good…no reason to go back.
jerseyboy says
You can say that about every restaurant around.
The Transformer says
Well, there goes some highly recruited high wage jobs the chamber works so hard to bring us! (Rolls eyes)
Oscar Lebowitz says
Screw the box stores, support your mom and pops.
gottohaveasay says
The post is really slow getting news, heard all this on Facebook yesterday.
unamused says
That’s unfortunate. Good place to have dinner with friends.
Gus says
Not surprised. This town has too many chain restaurants anyway, Their food all tastes the same because it comes from same supplier (Cysco) and a lot of it is pre-made. The “chef” in the kitchen just dribbles some different sauce on it. I’ll stick with something original and fancy, like the Cozy Inn!!
jerseyboy says
Gus you must be rich to afford what they charge for those small smelly burgers.
ewww says
went there awhile ago and the waitress(shayla)reeked of booze and appeared to be wearing the same makeup from the night before……not impressed at all
RSXPRT says
I’m pretty disgusted with the food as of late, but Gus doesn’t have a clue…food didn’t come from Sysco and most was made from scratch. Meat butchered onsite, salads and soup by hand, bread from scratch. From someone who has been around restaurants for decades and involved with Logan’s from the start I can say the problem is simple…menu got too involved, too fancy, and too expensive. The basics are steaks, potatoes, and beer…they forgot that and lost their way. Gus…grow a brain and research before you speak. Or vote for Hillary (which is probably inevitable anyway).
gottohaveasay says
Here salina post removed another one
jkmike08 says
Wow my post got deleted quick fast and in a hurry. Must have got someone in the feels. Check out the other area pages. Dewey over in JC isn’t as liberal as some admins on salina post.
Ralph Cramden says
Olive Garden will be next to go…..
Terri Valcoure says
Why were the employees not given any notice so they could look for other jobs ? They have family’s to feed, school clothes to buy, etc. I understand that it would be a risk to the company in that they take a chance that some people would just leave. Having said that, I feel that if someone from corporate came and met with them, they could have kept enough staff to run the restaurant until the closing date. And then they could of also been looking for other jobs. Or even better than that, a company that cares, has HR help their people, that are being displaced, find new positions.
pricer says
Personally I liked the food but thought it was way overpriced. A family of four should be able to eat for around $10 a plate, not $30 a plate.
jkmike08 says
Logans disappeared just as quick as most comments did. Unfortunate for the employees.
Michael Carroll says
Who cares its Salina. Nasty little town.