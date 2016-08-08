KBI Asks Public for Assistance in Murder of Assaria Woman

SALINA – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the murder of a woman in her Saline County home and are asking the public for assistance, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

On June 25th, Lori J. Heimer was brutally murdered at her residence 10525 S. Hopkins Road, Assaria.

Mrs. Heimer maintained a dog breeding business at her home named “Lori’s Poodle Patch”. Mrs. Heimer sold a variety of dogs to include poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators want to speak to anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Mrs. Heimer from June 20th to June 25th. If you, or someone you know, fits this description please notify investigators immediately.

To provide information, please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (24 hours a day) at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 during business hours.