KBI Asks Public for Assistance in Murder of Assaria Woman

SALINA – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the murder of a woman in her Saline County home and are asking the public for assistance, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
On June 25th, Lori J. Heimer was brutally murdered at her residence 10525 S. Hopkins Road, Assaria.
Mrs. Heimer maintained a dog breeding business at her home named “Lori’s Poodle Patch”. Mrs. Heimer sold a variety of dogs to include poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators want to speak to anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Mrs. Heimer from June 20th to June 25th. If you, or someone you know, fits this description please notify investigators immediately.
To provide information, please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (24 hours a day) at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 during business hours.
Comments
jerseyboy says
I knew this would happen as it did when my friend was murdered a few years back. That time to it involved this sheriff’s department as well along with the KBI and was handled exactly the same. They would not release any information at all then months later come out begging for help. Guess what his killer is still free and hers will remain free as well. Mean while family and friends suffer. Sorry but it seems the only way law enforcement catches anyone is if they trip over them walking into a Casey’s or Kwik Shop to buy a donut. Been years and I am still mad on how they handle killings in our area.
JJSPEAKSOUT says
Tis the way it is around this area does not matter if it is police or sheriff. Very sad.
That1Girl says
I heard they had already charged someone with her murder? It was on the facebook raw page. His (the guy arrested) sister was telling everyone he was being charged with it.
Doug says
why does the fox kc news say they are looking for someone who traveled from the kc area but this article doesnt say anything about that?
Former Renter says
If they man or woman would have left the scene without wearing a seatbelt they would of caught him/her.
Guest says
I am the daughter of Lori Heimer. The person(s) who murdered my mother is still at large. Mom had ran a few ads for puppies for sale in the KC, Manhattan, and Wichita areas so they are looking for anyone who has come into contact with her. I’m so sorry to hear your displeasure with the officers and of your friends passing. However, my family and I know the KBI is doing everything in their power to find who did this and hold them accountable for their actions. This is a very hard case and is challenging; however, my family and I are holding strong to our faith and hope. This person(s) will be caught! However we need all of your help! We need all of your eyes and ears open and ready to report anything suspicious. Please contact 1-800-KSCRIME
Mom was a wonderful person with a heart of gold! She never met a stranger and would give the short off her back to anyone in need. Please ignore the rumors coming out of the rumor mill and focus on the facts. There is a very dangerous person at large and no one else deserves to be hurt by them! Thank you all for your help and support! We will NOT back down from this war! This person will be caught and they will pay!
facts says
What facts, I have not read any facts. Just them asking for help. We don’t know if it is a local or someone out of state, we have not received any facts from any news source. Would be nice to read some facts on this case. This has a lot of people upset, seems they want us all to think it’s not a local or anyone that was known. so can we feel safe, no we do need to hear some facts.
Just a lady says
yes, agree
cloudcoks says
Prayers for the family and officers and KBI working on this case. So sad to think that the person who did this is still out and about.
cloudcoks says
I cannot imagine your pain when I look at her beautiful smiling face.