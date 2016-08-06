99KG & Bounce-A-Roos “Bounce Bash For Charity” took place on Saturday in the 99KG parking lot and more than 3,000 turned out to enjoy food and fun and some great local charities.

Cindy Monts and the folks from Jordan’s Helping Hands took part in the event. Also on hand was Billie Glavin and the crew from Kansas Kids on Bikes. Other charities and organizations taking part in the Bounce bash included the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, AMC Theatre Salina, Salina Guns and Hoses, Buck For A Cause and I Love My Bike Kansas LLC.

More than a dozen bounce houses and slides were provided by Bounce-A-Roos. Papa Murphy’s Pizza was on hand and provided free pizza, while Buffalo Wild Wings gave away 6,000 boneless wings. There were also free hot dogs and free drinks from Starbucks. Color Me Crazy Face Painting also took part in the festivities.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson and the Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office also had several officers and vehicles on hand for all to see and enjoy, including the PUMA Swat Tactical Vehicle and the Salina Police recruiter Ford Mustang! National Police Officer of the Year Chief Doug Schroeder of the Hesston Police Department.

99KG and Long McArthur Ford also announced this year’s “Live From The Lot” concert, which will be Sunday, October 9th with LoCash.

Photo’s from Saturday’s Bounce Bash for Charity: