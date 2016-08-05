OTTAWA COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7 p.m. on Thursday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 1500 Pickup driven by Austin Thomas Roth, 15, Minneapolis, was southbound on 130th Road at Quartz Road, one mile west of U.S. 81.

The pickup struck an eastbound 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Addison Lee Roth, 22, Minneapolis, on the drivers side in the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital in Minneapolis, where Addison died.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.