SALINE COUNTY – A Salina woman died in an accident just before 7 p.m. on Friday in Saline County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Venture Van driven by Misty Marie Miller, 35, Salina, was westbound on Interstate 70, two miles west of Solomon Road.
The van left the roadway, traveled across the median, and struck an eastbound semi.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Carson Geisendorf Funeral Home.
The semi driver Matthew Edward Palmer, 42, Glenn Heights, Texas, and a passenger were not injured.
Miller was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.
Comments
omg says
talking and texting……..
Sister says
No, jerk. Vehicle recall malfunction.
Teresa Jimenez says
My deepest sympathy to the family, you were
a very nice person to us Misty, you will be missed.
Short track says
I got an idea…..quit wasting money grinding off the old lines, shutting down lanes and just repaint them and use the savings to put in median cables that help prevent crossover accidents such as this. It will also keep the natives from making u-turns on the interstates around here.
DNC says
I love the way Missouri has median cables and crossover guards to prevent things like this from happening. There are two articles about vehicles leaving their lanes today, this unfortunate fatality on I–70 and the rollover on I-135. KDOT, why won’t you put some sort of median barriers on our highways ?
Cold War Veteran says
Because nobody wants to pay the taxes to pay for them.
Enough is enough says
Not to ,mention the Jaguar that crossed lanes and killed the guy in the Mustang last week. I think median cables are a great idea.
Tell me, which social entitlement programs are you willing to cut in order to pay for them? I’m taxed enough already. Don’t need any more taxes heaped onto my already bloated tax bill. Cut some spending in other areas to pay for these median cables, and I’m all for it.
Cold War Veteran says
We could stop sending Israel 12 million dollars a day, that might do it. Or we could quit wasting 2 billion a year or a wasted War on Drugs.
RIPMISTY says
Rest in Peace Misty Prayers for the family during this Difficult time <3
Chelsea Murphy says
Your BAPMKM ladies will miss your forever, Misty! We love you!
Robin B. says
My heart is with Misty’s family. I can’t believe this horrible heartbreaking news. I will always be greatful for our friendship. Misty you were a wonderful mother and person. You will truely be missed by many! RIP Misty♡
Walter Bell says
R.I.P. Misty sad day prayers for ur family especially ur beautiful kids!
melissa says
We were traveling home to missouri from a Colorado church retreat and were in the traffic for some time just after the accedent. Littke less then quarter of a mile. Unsure what had happened my mom looked it up this evening. Even though I didn’t know the woman that passed my heart and prayers go out to the family. May you find peace in this difficult time.
Eric Lilak says
RIP Misty my prayers are with you and your family. It’s tragic when horrible things happen to good people. Rest easy