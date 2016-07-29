SALINE COUNTY – A Salina woman died in an accident just before 7 p.m. on Friday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Venture Van driven by Misty Marie Miller, 35, Salina, was westbound on Interstate 70, two miles west of Solomon Road.

The van left the roadway, traveled across the median, and struck an eastbound semi.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Carson Geisendorf Funeral Home.

The semi driver Matthew Edward Palmer, 42, Glenn Heights, Texas, and a passenger were not injured.

Miller was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

—

One person has died in a two vehicle accident on Interstate 70 east of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported via social media that two vehicles, including a commercial motor vehicle, were involved in the accident, which occurred at about 7 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of I-70, from Niles Road to Solomon, remained closed to traffic late Friday night. Motorists were being re-routed to Old Highway 40.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to the KHP.