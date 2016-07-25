KINA Coffee Talk: Russia for Trump (07/25/16) July 25, 2016 by Eagle Community TV 1 Comment DNC email debacle! Share this:Tweet
Comments
Tom Nadeau says
I am from Jacksonville, FL visiting my mother here in Salina and she and I enjoy your show. One comment about the location of the United Nations HQ. I would like it to be relocated to the most neutral place here on Earth and that is …. Antarctica. They should not worry about parking tickets there.
Oh, and Hillary needs to get out of the whine celler too
Oh, I had planned on visiting my mother next month BUT Hurricane Irma changed my mind.