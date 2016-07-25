The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. I am from Jacksonville, FL visiting my mother here in Salina and she and I enjoy your show. One comment about the location of the United Nations HQ. I would like it to be relocated to the most neutral place here on Earth and that is …. Antarctica. They should not worry about parking tickets there.
    Oh, and Hillary needs to get out of the whine celler too
    Oh, I had planned on visiting my mother next month BUT Hurricane Irma changed my mind.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *