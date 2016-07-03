Ronald Paul Anderson, 61, of Mcpherson, KS, passed away at 4:35 a.m., Friday, July 1st, while in the company of family members, at Cedars House 801.



Ron was born in Salina, Kansas on December 24, 1954, a son of Marion Lucille (Pearson) and Paul “Zeke” Zane Anderson.

He attended Lincoln grade school, Park School, McPherson Junior High and graduated from McPherson High school, McPherson, Kansas in 1973. He then attended Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kansas briefly and returned after attending Barton County Community College. He received his Bachelors Degree in Automotive Technology from Pittsburg.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church McPherson, Kansas.

Through the years Ron worked at John’s Manville, McPherson Business Machines, both of McPherson; Tyson Meat Packers in Great Bend, Kansas, and took early retirement from Hospira of McPherson due to health issues.

Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and many other outdoor activities and spending time with his three daughters and family.

Ron Anderson was united in marriage to Sally E. Onken on June 27, 1987 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas. They established their first home together in McPherson. This union was blessed with the birth of three daughters.

He is survived by his daughters, Molly Anderson, Lucy Anderson – Hilzer and her husband DJ, and Abby Anderson, all of McPherson, Kansas; his parents, Zeke and Marion Anderson, of McPherson, Kansas; his brother, Dennis “Andy”, Anderson and his wife Sonnie, of Goshen, Ohio; and by one grandchild on the way!; other relatives and a host of friends.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday July 6, 2016 from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas.

The funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7th, 2016 with The Reverend Tim Leaf and The Reverend Ethan Feistner officiating.

The final resting place will be at the Salemsborg Lutheran Cemetery Smolan, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile diabetes Research Foundation and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.