An iconic Salina business will close its doors for good on Thursday after nearly four decades in operation.
Horsemen’s Headquarters, 205 E. Pacific, which has been a part of the Salina business community for 39 years, will close due to the economy, according to Kevin Watts, who co-owns and operates the business with his wife Stacy. “The economy is tough,” he said.
The business was originally opened in 1977 by Mel Pedersen as Mel’s Tack and Saddle. Mel operated the business until his death in October 2002. His wife, Velma, kept it open until her retirement in December 2005.
When Velma retired, the business was taken over by her niece, Stacy Watts and husband Kevin, and the name was changed.
The store sold saddles as well as other things such as harnesses for horses, including the bridle and saddle, and other accessories such as spurs and rope. The store also offered western apparel including boots.
The store, for many years, featured a loyal customer base from all over the midwest, including customers from as far away as Wichita and Colorado. For many years, it was the only business in the area to sell many of the saddles and other items that were not available anywhere else.
The decision to close the business has not been an easy one for the Watts’. “It’s a shame that mom and pop businesses can’t make it anymore,” Kevin said.
Comments
Justbecause says
Awww, it’s a shame that capitalism works. Mom and Pop businesses can’t make it, because their business model is faulty.
Cold War Veteran says
Used to be the best place in town to have a good pair of boots resoled.
Doug Clemens says
Not since Mel died.
horse fella says
Went in there a few months ago, the selection was pretty poor…worth the drive to R Bar B in Topeka.
unamused says
No demand = no supply. It’s not cost effective to have tons of merchandise just collecting dust.
unamused says
When you order everything on your phone and have it delivered right to your door…It’s kind of inevitable.
Barnyard Mare says
I have had boots repaired there for years. Enjoy visiting with Kevin and am sad it is closing. I will now have to drive to the Flint Hills to get my boots repaired by a former neighbor who has a boot repair shop in Cottonwood Falls, I wish Kevin the best.
The Transformer says
Since the city is so keen on offering incentives for new businesses to locate to the south end, how about you offer the Watts the same kind of deal? I know this answer and it’s another case of government picking winners and losers. Running is business is so difficult these days, and our new consumerism places little to no value on relationships. Jacking sales tax up even higher doesn’t help either.
Kansas1948 says
Totally unbelievable that a business would have to close do to the ER economy. Our economy is doing absolutely great according to the child who would be king. And he would never lie.
Patricia Hayes says
How sad. I always looked forward to going there when I went to a horse show,
Theodore says
Biggest mistake was changing business name.
Theodore says
