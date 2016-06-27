The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man, woman hospitalized after head-on crash, driver arrested

by 1 Comment

Screen Shot 2013-12-13 at 8.39.21 PMBENTON COUNTY- Two people from Salina were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. on Sunday in Benton County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Dodge Dakota driven by George T. Duff, 54, Sunrise Beach, MO., was traveling on Missouri 7 north of Route AA.

The Dodge crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Chevy Sonic driven by David W. Gavin, 29, Salina, head-on.

The Dodge slid and was rear-ended by a Chevy Truck driven by Rachel Ferguson, 42, Versailles, Missouri.

Furguson, Gavin and a passenger in the Sonic Courtney Hail, 26, Salina were transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to the MSHP.

Duff was not injured but arrested for Felony Assault and Driving while Intoxicated, according to the MSHP. He is being held in the Benton County Jail.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident.

NeustromNew-June12016

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. This is not what happen in this accident. Mr duff was traveling north on hwy 7 when he attempted to pass the Chevy somic, putting them in to spinning motion and hit me head on, I am Rachel ferguson. Duff was drunk and driving. I lost my right leg because of his ignorance and I’m confined to a wheelchair now…..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *