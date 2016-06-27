Salina man, woman hospitalized after head-on crash, driver arrested

BENTON COUNTY- Two people from Salina were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. on Sunday in Benton County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Dodge Dakota driven by George T. Duff, 54, Sunrise Beach, MO., was traveling on Missouri 7 north of Route AA.

The Dodge crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Chevy Sonic driven by David W. Gavin, 29, Salina, head-on.

The Dodge slid and was rear-ended by a Chevy Truck driven by Rachel Ferguson, 42, Versailles, Missouri.

Furguson, Gavin and a passenger in the Sonic Courtney Hail, 26, Salina were transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to the MSHP.

Duff was not injured but arrested for Felony Assault and Driving while Intoxicated, according to the MSHP. He is being held in the Benton County Jail.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident.