Brown Mackie Colleges across the country, including the two Salina campuses, are closing.
Officials from Education Management Corporation, the operator of Brown Mackie Colleges say they are phasing out all Brown Mackie locations nationwide.
Brown Mackie will not close immediately, but will do so in the near future. The schools are currently not accepting any new student enrollments. The current plan is to “teach out” students who are currently enrolled at the school, which will allow them to finish their degree field study.
Though the schools are not immediately closing, some employees will be immediately affected, particularly those who work within the admissions department.
The phase out of the Brown Mackie schools could last through June 2018.
Including the two Salina locations, there are currently 26 Brown Mackie College locations in more than twelve states.
Along with the Brown Mackie College locations, Education Management Corporation also owns and operates all Argosy University locations, all Art Institute locations, all South University locations, and all Western State locations.
Comments
Bill Mosso says
EDMC the parent company of Brown Mackie was sued by the Department of Justice and as of last November 2015 paid a fine of 95.5 million dollars to resolve false claims allegations involving illegal recruitment of students. I will let you the reading audience decide if and when you want your son or daughter to attend one of their schools which include the Art Institutes, Argosy University and South University. Please go to collegescorecard.edu.com to evaluate their poor performance records. They are in the student loan business not education.
cracra salinians says
I guess I am not following you. How could anyone decide if BMC is a place to attend when the article says they are not taking any new students and will be closing? What are you trying to say?
Just say'n says
Bill was referring to the other schools run by the same company. Do you want anyone you know to enroll in another school of EDMC, knowing what we know now about BMC.
OVER IT says
Former students are still fighting to get their loans forgiven that attended BMC. I will say as former BMC student…I’m sad to see the name go away because of the history behind it but I am extremely happy to see those doors close because of the unethical treatment of some of the students and the way some of the instructors ran their classroom. Favorites were chosen and were guaranteed to pass.
GetAGrip says
Sad to see the name Brown Mackie gone from Salina. I attended way back when Brown Mackie was located above I believe Woolworths. At that time they had one IBM punch card machine and many manual calculators, and typewriters, and a few electric typewriters. Guess time really have changed…..LOL
ImHotCuzImFly says
Students of Brown Mackie need to be made aware of their rights during this time. If you are a student, please take the time to read this blog post regarding your rights during campus closures and teach outs and share it with your fellow students before unknowingly signing away your rights during meetings on campus.
http://blog.debtcollective.org/what-art-institutes-students-need-to-know-about-teach-outs-campus-closures/
Please also note that if you have graduated, or if you choose to not continue with your education, you are able to assert what is called a borrower defense to repayment, which you can file for free, and allows you to assert a defense to repayment of your federally held loans when you were defrauded by an institution, or when the institution has not held up their end of their commitment.
More info can be found here:
http://www.aloannomore.com/where-do-i-start
Please also join us at the facebook group, “Students Against EDMC,” so we discuss organizing long term to achieve justice. EDMC is the parent company of Brown Mackie and has been the subject of multiple lawsuits and investigations regarding the quality of education at their schools.
TD says
I just graduated 3 yrs ago. What a joke that place was. I do not feel the education I got matched up to the tuition, which by the way, I think went up 2 or 3 times in the 2 yrs I attended..
Elizabeth Albright says
I agree with you, I graduated in 2013, and I felt no way educated and experienced enough to do the job, and I only worked once in my career field in the 4 years since I graduated. Just in debt, that really is all I got from going to school.
OVER IT says
I heard that BMC salina closed doors on Friday 6-10. Is this true?
The librarian says
Walk down the street to Kansas Wesleyan and ask them for an estimate. With the exception of more areas of study. Is it much different? If you’re going to major in business, the classes are essentially the same except at Brown Mackie you don’t have to take Liberal Arts classes with it to get your degree. 32 + thousand per year at KWU…
Get real, education is expensive. Don’t complain because you’re uneducated. Get educated.
Oh and ps, people lost their jobs, show some consideration. It’s not like the admissions reps and other faculty set the tuition rates or made your experience miserable. Get off the libraries computer and go home and complain to your significant other.