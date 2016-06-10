Brown Mackie Colleges across the country, including the two Salina campuses, are closing.

Officials from Education Management Corporation, the operator of Brown Mackie Colleges say they are phasing out all Brown Mackie locations nationwide.

Brown Mackie will not close immediately, but will do so in the near future. The schools are currently not accepting any new student enrollments. The current plan is to “teach out” students who are currently enrolled at the school, which will allow them to finish their degree field study.

Though the schools are not immediately closing, some employees will be immediately affected, particularly those who work within the admissions department.

The phase out of the Brown Mackie schools could last through June 2018.

Including the two Salina locations, there are currently 26 Brown Mackie College locations in more than twelve states.

Along with the Brown Mackie College locations, Education Management Corporation also owns and operates all Argosy University locations, all Art Institute locations, all South University locations, and all Western State locations.