Saline County Election Races Set

At noon Wednesday, the deadline passed for those wishing to run for office in Saline County to officially file.

The Saline County Clerk’s Office reported the official filings Wednesday afternoon

Among those that filed were former County Commissioners Randy Duncan and Mike White, who both filed to once again run for Saline County Commission. Both will run in District 5 against incumbent Dave Smith. White previously served as a Commissioner for 16 years, while Duncan served for 8 years.

Also on Wednesday, Saline County District 2 incumbent Commissioner Jim Gile officially filed to run for re-election.

Saline County Candidate Filings:

County Attorney:

Ellen Mitchell – Republican

County Commission District 2:

Barth Crouch – Republican

Robert Vidricksen – Republican

Jim Gile – Republican

County Commission District 3:

Rodger Sparks – Republican

Jason Bathon – Democrat

County Commission District 4:

Lacey Huffman – Republican

James Weese – Republican

David Nichols – Republican

Courtney Train – Democrat

County Commission District 5:

Dave Smith – Republican

Mike White – Republican

Randy Duncan – Republican

County Clerk:

Jamie Doss – Republican

Phil Black – Democrat

Register of Deeds:

Rebecca Seeman – Republican

Sheriff:

Roger Soldan – Republican

Treasurer:

Jim DuBois – Republican

Kansas State Senate District 24

Tom Arpke – Republican

Randall Hardy – Republican

John Price – Republican

Donald Merriman – Democrat

Kansas House of Representatives District 69:

J.R. Claeys – Republican

Gerrett Morris – Democrat

David Browning – Democrat

Kansas House of Representatives District 71:

Diana Dierks – Republican

Jeffrey Zamrzla – Democrat

Joey Frazier – Libertarian

Kansas House of Representatives District 108: