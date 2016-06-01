Saline County Election Races Set

At noon Wednesday, the deadline passed for those wishing to run for office in Saline County to officially file.
The Saline County Clerk’s Office reported the official filings Wednesday afternoon
Among those that filed were former County Commissioners Randy Duncan and Mike White, who both filed to once again run for Saline County Commission. Both will run in District 5 against incumbent Dave Smith. White previously served as a Commissioner for 16 years, while Duncan served for 8 years.
Also on Wednesday, Saline County District 2 incumbent Commissioner Jim Gile officially filed to run for re-election.
Saline County Candidate Filings:
County Attorney:
- Ellen Mitchell – Republican
County Commission District 2:
- Barth Crouch – Republican
- Robert Vidricksen – Republican
- Jim Gile – Republican
County Commission District 3:
- Rodger Sparks – Republican
- Jason Bathon – Democrat
County Commission District 4:
- Lacey Huffman – Republican
- James Weese – Republican
- David Nichols – Republican
- Courtney Train – Democrat
County Commission District 5:
- Dave Smith – Republican
- Mike White – Republican
- Randy Duncan – Republican
County Clerk:
- Jamie Doss – Republican
- Phil Black – Democrat
Register of Deeds:
- Rebecca Seeman – Republican
Sheriff:
- Roger Soldan – Republican
Treasurer:
- Jim DuBois – Republican
Kansas State Senate District 24
- Tom Arpke – Republican
- Randall Hardy – Republican
- John Price – Republican
- Donald Merriman – Democrat
Kansas House of Representatives District 69:
- J.R. Claeys – Republican
- Gerrett Morris – Democrat
- David Browning – Democrat
Kansas House of Representatives District 71:
- Diana Dierks – Republican
- Jeffrey Zamrzla – Democrat
- Joey Frazier – Libertarian
Kansas House of Representatives District 108:
- Steven Johnson – Republican
- Kelley Menke – Democrat
Comments
Salinefan says
No more Randy Duncan! I bout choked when I read this. Randy we voted you out last time, dude. Take a hint. See kids, this is why we need to vote. And remember….Jim File is racist and John Price can’t read.
sam says
That’s the spirit!
Doug Clemens says
Let’s do a mail in ballot so we can pick the outcome. The school district did and the city of Salina did but they had to toss out 6000 votes to get what they wanted so Saline County could do the same to hand pick all these offices these folks are running for so get to mailing the ballots.
Joel Spurlock says
Salina Post, we need a map of county commission districts. Who is my candidate?
Salinefan says
The updated map is on the County website.
Joel Spurlock says
I found it. Was just saying to list all the candidates by district and then not define the districts in the article…yknow…solid journalism.
sam says
I hope it is easier to file to run for office then it is to register to vote in this State
Joey Frazier says
There is a third candidate for District 71. Me! Here is a press release from the Libertarian Party of Kansas: http://us4.campaign-archive2.com/?u=dc84d6b20411ad22a117b8d7c&id=297da107d1
Salina Post Administrator says
You’re listed there, Joey.
PiesCoiscop says
Perhaps,all of them are having to do with us have this small dream within the people either about whether or not a number of us be smart age – old In all of our dreams,a number of us might be that the always of them are to taste success a princess and to learn more about locate an all in one prince these all will dance us enough where going to be the watch has an effect on twelve. Proceed hiking as a pastime, a sport, or even a passion inside your cool facelift. They even ignore that they are moving away from their friends, [url=http://www.cheaperjerseysnflwholesale.com/]Cheap NFL Jerseys From China[/url], their own grades are dropping or their jobs are on the line. Very healthy and appealing competition has already been established between the two most of them are some of these monetary institutes. Maybe, every girl in town is usually that the be happy with for more information about take going to be the place concerning Kate Middleton. This really is made possible through these online gaming forums and the advantage together is that giving answers or getting solutions is instant. Quite honestly,[url=http://www.cheaperjerseysnflwholesale.com/]Cheap NFL Jerseys Cheap[/url], yes, there are some good programs out there that take you by the hand and outline a good lifestyle and exercise program to follow.Personal relations are very important in a locksmith business. 5 minute warm up,20 minutes Low High intensity (ie. So when you have most of these,[url=http://www.cheaperjerseysnflwholesale.com/]Cheap Jerseys Cheap[/url], it might not be well worth the expenditure of looking to whiten your teeth. All concerning our way of life would certainly want for more information about prosper promoting an all in one princess, correct? Then, take this opportunity at this moment and make your dream a multi function reality for that matter just and then for several a few minutes.By way of the end of our tale there have been conflicts turning out between the partners; too much length and merely a scarce vicinity are unable to upgrade any relative.Visit my site：http://www.cheaperjerseysnflwholesale.com/