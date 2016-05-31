Authorities Searching for Missing Abilene Woman

Salina Police are assisting the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department in the search for a missing Abilene woman.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells The Salina Post the family of 37-year-old Joanna Cramer has not heard from her since May 4th. She was last seen in Abilene on May 5th.

Sweeney said Salina Police Officers were sent to the 300 block of N. 4th Street at 3:41 p.m. on May 18th, after someone located a purse containing Cramer’s identification. “So far, we’re not sure where she is,” he said.

Cramer is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has shoulder length brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes. She may be missing a front tooth. She has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the back of her neck and a tattoo of a tribal cross on her upper right shoulder. She is known to wear several pieces of jewelry, including necklaces and bracelets, on a regular basis.

Anyone with information regarding Joanna Cramer’s disappearance is asked to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department at 785-263-4041.