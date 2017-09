Two K-140 Bridges To Be Replaced in Ellsworth County

Work will begin on Monday, June 6th on two bridge replacements on K-140 just west of the Ellsworth/Saline County line or 1.97 and 2.1 miles east of the K-140/K-141 junction. The existing bridges will be removed and replaced with new bridges (culverts).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signals. There will be a lane width restriction of 12 ft.

Plans call for the construction of the new bridges to be completed by December 6th, weather permitting.

Reece Construction Co. Inc. of Scandia is the primary contractor for this project, which estimated to cost $1,042,578.65.

This project is funded through T-WORKS. For more information concerning the T-works program and specific projects visit the T-works web site at www.ksdot.org/tworks.