SculptureTour Salina to Reveal 2016 Sculptures

SculptureTour Salina will unveil the new 2016 sculptures at its UNwrap Party on Saturday, May 7. The twenty-two sculptures created by artists from around the country will be unwrapped with a BANG! At 11 a.m., a cannon shot will blast from the vacant lot at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash, and the 22 sculptures will be revealed simultaneously! Festivities will continue in Campbell Plaza until 1 p.m.

After the new sculptures are unveiled, entertainment will be provided by Hannah Schroeder and the Turncoats, the Salina Liberty Drum Line, Fierce Athletics and the band A.M. Be at the plaza at 1 p.m. when the juried Merit Awards are announced including Best of Show! Free family fun including balloons, popcorn and airbrush tattoos can be enjoyed along Santa Fe throughout the celebration.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up a Walking Tour Ballot at downtown merchants or any crosswalk pillar. Then, walk the SculptureTour and vote for your favorite piece. Each year, the People’s Choice Award is determined by viewers who complete a ballot to select their favorite sculpture. The winning sculpture will be purchased by the City of Salina and placed where it can be enjoyed by the public.

Completed ballots turned in at the Visit Salina trailer on Campbell Plaza during the UNwrap Party are eligible for prize drawings in several categories for children, teens and adults.