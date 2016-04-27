Obituaries 27 April, 2016

Dorothy M. (Swanson) Favors, 93, of Salina, died Tuesday, April 26, 2016. She was born June 28, 1922 to Martin Edwin and Julia Augusta (Lindstrom) Swanson on her grandmother’s farm, northwest of Gypsum, KS. She was the oldest of four children.

Dorothy attended Maple Grove School for eight years and graduated from Gypsum High School in 1940. She attended college at Emporia State University, Kansas Wesleyan University, and graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education.

She taught school for 40 years, most of which second grade at Bavaria, Brookville, Assaria and Salina.

She was married to Morris Favors on January 14, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and became a member until their deaths. Morris worked on the Union Pacific Railroad and then owned Favors Surplus Store in Salina until he retired.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jean Favors-Redmond; granddaughter, Ellen Marie Redmond; great-grandchildren, Victoria Reneah Redmond, Taylor Ryan Redmond, Jett Allen Strifler, Morgan Robertson and Brooke Keller; grandson, Gene Bennett, her sister in law Erma Swanson and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Morris; parents, Martin and Julia; brothers, Leland and Elmer Swanson; sister, Mabel Darlene Porter; sister-in-law, Junne Swanson; niece, Connie Porter; and nephew Randall Swanson.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salina.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Brookdale Hospice of Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

STERLING — Reneé Diane Eidson, 49, of Sterling, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 20, 2016. She was born Dec. 30, 1966, in Salina, Kan., the daughter of Harry and Deloise Harbaugh.

She graduated from Salina South High School in 1985 and attended Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. She married Orval Orlando Eidson Jr. on Aug. 28, 1993.

In addition to raising their children, she had been a teacher at Little Lambs Preschool and a para-educator for Sterling High School.

Reneé is survived by her husband, Orval Jr., and their three children, Meghan, Kaine and Kiley, of the home; siblings, Larry (Marica), of Shelton, Wash., Carol (Darrell) Combs, of Tampa, Fla., Marilyn (Mike) Letcher, of Tucson, Ariz., Jim (Lisa), of Hope, Richard, of Austin, Texas, and Kent (Karen), of Conroe, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Deloise Harbaugh; and grandparents, Minnie and Lou Serrien and Fred and Blanche Harbaugh.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 304 W. Grand, Salina, with Pastor Doug Birdsong presiding.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her and supported her during her illness.

Memorials may be made to the family of Reneé Diane Eidson, in care of Orval Eidson Jr., 10306 N. Salem Road, Sterling 67579.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

ABILENE – Lorene Harris-Debenham, 92, died Tuesday at Abilene Memorial Hospital.

She was born Ella Lorene Mourer on Feb. 22, 1924 to Owen and Allie (Derrick) Mourer on the family farm south of Abilene. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman with the Class of 1942 and attended nursing school in Wichita.

On July 18, 1944 she married Bill M. Harris in Kansas City and they farmed south of Abilene. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2002. She married Harold Debenham on July 14, 2004 in Alaska, and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2014.

Lorene sold Avon and Amway before establishing Harris Crop Insurance in 1981; she retired in 1999. She was a member of the New Basel United Church of Christ and its Women’s Fellowship, and taught Sunday School for several years. After retiring in Abilene, she joined the First United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Dickinson County Historical Society and the Dickinson County Rural Life club, belonged to a Home Demonstration Unit, and served as a 4H sewing project leader.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Marilyn Johnson, a brother, Wayne Mourer, a son-in-law, Richard Voran, and a grandson, Shaylan Voran.

Surviving are five children, Kathy Voran of Palmer, Alaska, Pat Harris (Marilyn Klaus) of Lenexa, Brian (Cecilia) Harris of Abilene, Karen (Bob) Conrad of Mahomet, Ill., and Kevin (Rosemary) Harris of Abilene; 14 grandchildren, Parrin (Sharon) Voran of Soldotna, Ak., Carlon (Brandey) Voran of Port Alsworth, Ak., Theron Voran of Austin, Tx., Elissa Harris (Damon Klassen) of Taos, N.M., Ethan (Robyn Hartvickson) Harris of Newton, Mitch (Kylee) Harris of Manhattan, Kyle (Ashley) Harris of Lenexa, Alex Harris of Fort Worth, Tx., Kaitlyn Conrad (fiancé Joe Giacomo) of Pinckneyville, Ill., Andrew Conrad of Mahomet, Ill., Sam (Nicole) Shrack of Abilene, Greg Harris of Lyons, Emily Harris of Manhattan, and Natalie Harris of Abilene, and 10 great-grandchildren, Keanu (Hailey) Voran, Dakota Voran, Austina, Voran, Coleson Voran, Malea Voran and Alianna Voran of Alaska, Riley and Ada Harris-Hartvickson of Newton, Brycen Harris of Manhattan, and Axie Shrack of Abilene, two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane (Harris) Kresie of Topeka and Jean Mourer of California, and five stepchildren, Steven (Shelly) Debenham, David (Glenda) Debenham, Patty Anderson, Barbara Morton and Sharon (Tim) Burt, and their families.

The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Abilene First United Methodist Church, with Pastors John and Jenny Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Abilene First United Methodist Church, New Basel United Church of Christ, or the Dickinson County Historical Society.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Carol Ann Peterson, 67, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:35 a.m., Sunday, April 24th, 2015 peacefully, at Cedars House, McPherson, Kansas.



Carol was born in McPherson, Kansas on January 13, 1949, a daughter of Frances (Nelson) and Harry A. Peterson.

Carol attended New Gottland country school and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1963. She then attended Kansas University, Lawrence, Kansas for 2 years and graduated from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas with a degree in Home Economics.

She was a member of New Gottland Lutheran Church McPherson, Kansas.

Carol worked in several clerical positions in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

Carol was a very talented seamstress who made unique outfits for the KC Renaissance Festival. This was one of her favorite past times.

She is survived by her siblings, David Peterson, Keith Peterson and his wife Carol, and Jan Larson and her husband Lowel, all of McPherson, Kansas; her nieces and nephew, Tori Bowers and her husband Jeremy, of Beloit, Kansas, Krista Richardson and her husband Garry, of McPherson, Kansas, Heidi Pearson and her husband Chance, of McPherson, Kansas, Erica Shook and her husband Dave Scheibler, of McPherson, Kansas, and Jerod Larson and his wife Whitney, of Inman, Kansas; her 12 great-nephews and 4 great-nieces; other relatives and a host of friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Frances Peterson and a sister-in-law, Sue Peterson.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2016 at New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery with Reverend Harry Grinstad officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Gottland Lutheran Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Lois A. Seibel, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 26th, 2016 peacefully, at Cedars House.



Lois was born in Lyons Township, Iowa on July 21, 1925, a daughter of Grace Nelle (Ewell) and Roland Oakley Davison.

Lois attended elementary school in Bartlett, Iowa and graduated from high school in Thurman, Iowa.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, Kansas where she enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls for the church.

Lois owned and operated her own day care for over 18 years and she also worked for Kit Manufacturing in McPherson.

Lois was a volunteer at the McPherson County Food Bank, Save-N-Share, and Meal On Wheels all of McPherson, Kansas.

Lois married Lloyd C. Woods on January 14, 1946 at Glenwood, Iowa. He died on January 5, 1992. She married Rex Dean Seibel on November 15, 1989 at McPherson, Kansas. He died on January 2, 2004.

She is survived by her children, Judith A. Steiner and her husband Myron “Joe”, of Goessel, Kansas, Larry L. Woods and his wife Beverly, of Moore, Oklahoma, Lisa Jo Nelson and her husband Dave, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lynda Kay Krahl and her husband Jeff, of McPherson, Kansas; her sister, Aileen Eaton, of McPherson, Kansas; her grandchildren, Mike Unruh and his wife Gia, Shannon Unruh and her husband Scott, Jennifer Kyle and her husband Chris, Chelsea Baker and her husband Austin, Cory Potter and his fiancé Katy, Lindsay Nelson, Angie Woods, Amber Dye, and Tonia Witt and her husband Chris; her 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way!!, Kaysha, Ethan, Jordan, Bailey, Ben, Johnny, Brittany, Bridget, Brandi, Caleb, Dylan, Greyson, Jarred, Faith, Christian, Blake, Chase, Kennedi, Zoey, and Allie, with Reed on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Lloyd Woods, and Rex Seibel, and one sister, Ruth LeFever.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, April 29, 2016 from 3 to 6 p.m. with family present from 4 to 6 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

The memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th, 2016 with Reverend Quentin Bennett and Reverend Harold Nelson officiating.

Private family graveside services will be held at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church in memory of Lois and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Janice Cecrle, 74, died Wednesday, April 27, 2016 at the Washington County Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Washington Christian Church.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 29 at the Ward Funeral Home.

A memorial fund is established to the Washington Christian Church or the Washington County Hospital Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Valoree Kay Barrett, 61, of Marquette, passed away April 27, 2016.

She was born March 29, 1955, the daughter of Donald and Virginia (Brann) Loe in Salina, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and half-brother, David Wojcik.

Valoree is survived by her husband, Greg Barrett, sister, Pamela Davis, nieces: Kendra Oakes (Joshua), Jamie Tarver, and nephew, Phillip Swindler (Jennifer).

Visitation will be Friday, April 29, from 4-7 pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, April 30, at Freemount Lutheran Church, Fremont, KS, with burial at Freemount Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated for the Barrett family in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Online condolences at www.ChristiansFuneralHome.com