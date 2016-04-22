Kan. woman hospitalized after unhitched trailer, pickup accident

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. on Friday in Barton County.

Sheriff’s Officers responded to an injury accident on K-96 Highway near milepost 178 just northwest of the City of Great Bend.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Department reported a 2015 GMC truck pulling a utility trailer, driven by Richard L. Kasselman, a64, of rural Great Bend was westbound on K-96 just north of Great Bend.

The trailer came unhitched from the truck. It crossed left of center and hit an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven Loretta L. Lauer, 52 of rural Pawnee Rock.

The trailer went under the Dodge pickup causing it to roll two times.

Lauer sustained numerous injuries and was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Kasselman was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.