Kan. woman hospitalized after unhitched trailer, pickup accident

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. on Friday in Barton County.
Sheriff’s Officers responded to an injury accident on K-96 Highway near milepost 178 just northwest of the City of Great Bend.
The Barton County Sheriff’s Department reported a 2015 GMC truck pulling a utility trailer, driven by Richard L. Kasselman, a64, of rural Great Bend was westbound on K-96 just north of Great Bend.
The trailer came unhitched from the truck. It crossed left of center and hit an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven Loretta L. Lauer, 52 of rural Pawnee Rock.
The trailer went under the Dodge pickup causing it to roll two times.
Lauer sustained numerous injuries and was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Kasselman was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
Comments
Cold War Veteran says
Safety chains… What a concept.
Ron Melancon says
in 7 state you can tow a trailer with duct tape…what a concept…Google…Dells Used Duct Tape….
Ron Melancon says
Barton County DA you need to be fired for not bringing Mr. Howard Baker to trail…..Shawn and Danielle is looking down from heaven in disgust by your lack of leadership. having the FBI do a study on the hitch and trailer without releasing the pictures is wrong. The World knows that Mr. Howard Baker did not have his safety chains on the trailer and did not use the hitch pin…..shame on your office and you need to be held accountable by getting disbarred from the legal profession…I am going to report you to the Kansas Bar Association. dangerous trailers DOT org will name the names…and every Governor all over the United States that keeps ignoring why homemade trailers, defective trailers and defective hitches keeps killing people …..Google…Dells Used Duct Tape…in 7 States you can tow a trailer with duct tape.
Ron Melancon says
Let me guess…..the DA is going to have the FBI investigate why the defective trailer came loose and no charges will be brought against the careless owner who did not use safety chains…but hey the cops attack us if we don’t wear a seat belt but never pull over idiots who tow trailers with no safety chains. The fine needs to be 1,000 dollars…and a misdemeanor…like it is in Georgia…we got this passed ..Google…Dangerous Trailers Georgia House Bill 123