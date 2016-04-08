Two Salina area women are victims of a scam claiming they won money and a car from the Publisher’s Clearing House.
A 76-year-old Salina woman loses nearly $9,000 after receiving a letter in the mail in March claiming she won $5 million and a Mercedes. She called a phone number in the letter and was instructed to send money to pay fees and taxes. Between March 21st and March 31st, the woman sent a total of $8,799 via Western Union and MoneyGram five different times to cover the fees. Police were contacted when a daughter discovered what had happened.
A 38-year-old woman, who lives in northeast Saline County, loses nearly a thousand dollars after getting a call saying she had won $250,000, a Mercedes, and a $25,000 cash prize from Publisher’s Clearing House. To claim her prize all she had to do was pay fees and taxes. Between April 5th and 7th, the woman sent $980 via Western Union, before she read a news account about another similar scam.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department urge everyone who is contacted about winning a large cash prize not to send any money to cover fees and taxes. If it is too good to be true, it probably is.
Comments
BabetheBeagle says
Scams, scams, scams! “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t.”
Stan Smith says
DOWN TO THE BONE SCREAMING………WHY PEOPLE WHY , WHY,WHY
redfox27 says
Wow
Gilda Baker says
Another is from federal government grant for 5 million and a 3 color pick for a Mercedes-Benz paid for and all fees except $98.00 you pay in couple hours.delivery with around $55,000.00 cash and 5million in a check lol