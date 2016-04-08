Two Salina area women are victims of a scam claiming they won money and a car from the Publisher’s Clearing House.

A 76-year-old Salina woman loses nearly $9,000 after receiving a letter in the mail in March claiming she won $5 million and a Mercedes. She called a phone number in the letter and was instructed to send money to pay fees and taxes. Between March 21st and March 31st, the woman sent a total of $8,799 via Western Union and MoneyGram five different times to cover the fees. Police were contacted when a daughter discovered what had happened.

A 38-year-old woman, who lives in northeast Saline County, loses nearly a thousand dollars after getting a call saying she had won $250,000, a Mercedes, and a $25,000 cash prize from Publisher’s Clearing House. To claim her prize all she had to do was pay fees and taxes. Between April 5th and 7th, the woman sent $980 via Western Union, before she read a news account about another similar scam.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department urge everyone who is contacted about winning a large cash prize not to send any money to cover fees and taxes. If it is too good to be true, it probably is.