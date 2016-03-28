Salina, KS – The Salina Bicentennial Center announced Monday that the WWE will be bringing their #NXTRoadTrip to Salina for the first time ever on Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.!

See NXT Champion Finn Balor, Women’s Champion Bayley, “The Samoan Submission Specialist” Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Asuka and many more battle it out between the ropes at the Bicentennial Center.

Tickets to see WWE presents NXT Live at the Bicentennial Center go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. online at BicentennialCenter.com, at the Bicentennial Center Box Office and by phone at 888-826-7469. Tickets start at only $15!