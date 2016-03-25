HUTCHINSON— A Kansas man arrested for the alleged crime involving the installing a new electric meter by a utility company employee was before a judge Thursday for the formal reading of charges.

Kerry Getz, 62, has been charged by the state with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing reckless bodily harm and criminal damage to property.

Just after 11:30 on Thursday, Reno County Sheriff Deputies were called to the area of 5000 West Nickerson Blvd. northwest of Hutchinson for the report of an aggravated assault.

When deputies arrived, they found a wrecked Ford Ranger pick-up with Westar Energy signage on the sides.

As they investigated, they discovered that a sub-contracted employee of Westar Energy was in the area replacing electrical meters on the houses in the area. This is a project that has been going on for quite some time.

As the employee changed out the meter at one house, the resident, 62-year-old Kerry Getz became outraged that the meter had been changed. A verbal assault of the employee also occurred, according to deputies.

As the employee tried to explain the reasons for doing this, Getz became more outraged.

The man who was distinctly marked as a Westar employee fled the residence in his truck for safety.

As the employee was calling his supervisor, Getz allegedly followed him in his own vehicle and blocked Westar vehicle from leaving.

Another confrontation occurred and Getz allegedly damaged the Westar vehicle and attempted to take property from the truck.

In one of the verbal exchanges, he made the comment to the Westar employee that had a weapon and may have to use it.

At some point, Getz attempted to use his vehicle in an effort to run over the Westar employee, however the employee was able to escape with no injuries.

Eventually, the Westar employee attempted to flee again in his truck and the resident chased him down in his vehicle and forced him off of the road by ramming into him, according to deputies.

After hearing the account of what had happened and speaking with Getz, he was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property.