Driver dies after semi crash into Kansas creekbed, fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 5a.m. on Friday in Franklin County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported semi a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by Christopher William Cole, 44, Troy, AL., was westbound on Kansas 68 eight miles east of Ottawa approaching a bridge when it left the roadway.
The truck overturned and came to rest on the embankment, partially in a creek bed and caught fire.
Cole was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.
No additional details were released.
Comments
Lynn Cole says
It’s so hard to believe it’s been nearly 15 months since you were killed. I miss you so much baby, it’s been a long miserable, very painful heartbreaking 15 months, you were the love of my life, my best friend, my soul mate & my other half. I will never get over losing you, nor will I get over the pitiful job that was done investigating your death. It’s a shame how money makes such a difference in this world & because I didn’t have the money to fight for you against the crooks that covered things up the world will never know the truth. I know though and I will never forgive those who wronged you and also wronged our son.