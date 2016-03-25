Driver dies after semi crash into Kansas creekbed, fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 5a.m. on Friday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported semi a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by Christopher William Cole, 44, Troy, AL., was westbound on Kansas 68 eight miles east of Ottawa approaching a bridge when it left the roadway.

The truck overturned and came to rest on the embankment, partially in a creek bed and caught fire.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

No additional details were released.