The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Driver dies after semi crash into Kansas creekbed, fire

by 1 Comment

photo courtesy Clinton Dick Ottawa Herald

photo courtesy Clinton Dick Ottawa Herald

FRANKLIN COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 5a.m. on Friday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported semi a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by Christopher William Cole, 44, Troy, AL., was westbound on Kansas 68 eight miles east of Ottawa approaching a bridge when it left the roadway.

The truck overturned and came to rest on the embankment, partially in a creek bed and caught fire.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

No additional details were released.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. It’s so hard to believe it’s been nearly 15 months since you were killed. I miss you so much baby, it’s been a long miserable, very painful heartbreaking 15 months, you were the love of my life, my best friend, my soul mate & my other half. I will never get over losing you, nor will I get over the pitiful job that was done investigating your death. It’s a shame how money makes such a difference in this world & because I didn’t have the money to fight for you against the crooks that covered things up the world will never know the truth. I know though and I will never forgive those who wronged you and also wronged our son.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *