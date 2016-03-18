Liberty in Search of First Home Win Saturday Night

The Salina Liberty are back home this week and they’ll be looking for their first home win of the season as they take on the Omaha Beef on Saturday night at the Salina Bicentennial Center.

The Liberty improved to 1-1 on the season with a big road win last Saturday night, their first of the season, at Chicago. The Liberty won a tight game over the Eagles, 44-38, in overtime when defensive back D’ontra Matthews intercepted a Chicago pass in the extra period and returned it for the game winning touchdown. The game also featured the Liberty’s second kickoff return for a touchdown on the season, this one by defensive back Isiah Barfield.

Omaha, also 1-1, on the season is coming off a bye week following their first win of the season over Bloomington, 34-31, back on March 6th. This is the first meeting between the Liberty and the Beef, but Omaha is no stranger to Salina. They are 0-4 all-time against Salina teams.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Bicentennial Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Bicentennial Center box office, 800 The Midway, by phone at 888-826-SHOW or online at BicentennialCenter.com.

All the action can also be heard on the official station for Salina Liberty football, KINA 910 AM & 94.5 FM, online on The Salina Post and also on the TuneIn Application, which is available for all Android and iOS mobile devices by simply searching ‘KINA’. Pregame begins at 6:30 p.m.