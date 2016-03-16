Planet Fitness Looks To Open By End of May

Renovations and construction have begun on Salina’s new Planet Fitness location.
The new fitness center is set to open in the Southgate Shopping Center on South Ohio, and will occupy the space previously occupied by Dillons and Kenison Liquor.
Becky Zirlen, Public Relations Manager for Planet Fitness, tells The Salina Post the club is projected to open by the end of May.
The club is expected to bring 15 to 20 new jobs to the Salina market and will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Memberships at the club will start at $10.
Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States. There are currently about 1,000 locations nationwide. The franchise owners of the Salina location currently operate 20 locations spread across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Comments
jerseyboy says
How many of these fitness centers are needed in a town with 50,000 people?
inandout says
God yes. Have seen the obesity epidemic in this town?
Salad bar please says
Your not kidding Salina is full of way to many fat people.
sam says
Better than the “bigger one” in my opinion. Nothing but snobby and rude staff at this ones location. Extremely pushy “Sales Guy/Manager” too.
I hope that Planet Fitness does well, along with the smaller “Nice” gyms too.
Stan Smith says
Have you been to Walmart lately? Nothing but lean mean………never mind.
