Planet Fitness Looks To Open By End of May

Renovations and construction have begun on Salina’s new Planet Fitness location.

The new fitness center is set to open in the Southgate Shopping Center on South Ohio, and will occupy the space previously occupied by Dillons and Kenison Liquor.

Becky Zirlen, Public Relations Manager for Planet Fitness, tells The Salina Post the club is projected to open by the end of May.

The club is expected to bring 15 to 20 new jobs to the Salina market and will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Memberships at the club will start at $10.

Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States. There are currently about 1,000 locations nationwide. The franchise owners of the Salina location currently operate 20 locations spread across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.